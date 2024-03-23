Highlights Caicedo is Chelsea's midfield standout with exceptional tracking, passing, and team contribution abilities.

He signed a lucrative 8-year contract with the club when he joined in the summer of 2023, which sees him earn £150k per week. He is the team's 8th highest-paid player.

Caicedo's net worth is £2 million, which has been helped by a boot deal with Nike in 2024.

Moises Caicedo is widely seen as one of the most promising midfielders in the world. Since joining Chelsea from Brighton in the summer of 2023, he has been part of a dysfunctional team that is consistently failing to meet expectations. However, his partnership with fellow record-breaking signing Enzo Fernandez has highlighted that there is potential for the Blues.

The Ecuadorian's ability to track back, break up possession and pick a precise through-ball ahead of him is remarkable — and he's one of the best in the world at doing so. Mauricio Pochettino has made him the heartbeat of his side as Chelsea look to fight for European football. That should be the minimum expectation for the West London club.

With Caicedo continually excelling for an underperforming Chelsea side, GIVEMESPORT have analysed everything you need to know about the 22-year-old, focusing on his net worth, current salary and sponsorship deals. Making this much money at such a young age will feel like a dream for him.

Net Worth

Worth £2 million

According to Surprise Sports, Caicedo has an estimated net worth of £2 million. Those earnings have come from his salary as a professional footballer, bonuses at the end of the season - particularly with Brighton - and sponsorship deals/endorsements since turning professional. He would have received a bonus when his former club qualified for the Europa League in May 2023. Compared to his teammates, it is a far lower number, but - considering he is just 22 years old, it showcases that Caicedo still has the world at his feet. He, and his family, are set for life once his long-term contract expires in West London.

Current Salary

£150,000 per week

Caicedo is in a position of financial luxury — and that is mainly because of the luxurious contract that he signed for Chelsea. When writing on the dotted line in the summer of 2023, the midfielder signed an eight-year contract with the option of a further year. It stated that, according to Spotrac, he would make £150,000 per week.

It's a very feasible scenario that the Ecuadorian sees out the rest of his contract for eight years until 2031, making over £60 million. The option for another year means he could be making that salary each week until 2032 unless he agrees to sign a new contract or moves to a new club.

This does not include any performance-related bonuses, which are increasingly more common in professional football, or any wage reductions should Chelsea and Caicedo fail to meet expectations. Nonetheless, making £150,000 a week is a remarkable figure, considering he was on £60,000 a week at Brighton during his latest contract renewal.

The energetic midfielder had offers from Arsenal six months prior, a team he wanted to move to, and Liverpool during the summer of 2023, but he chose Pochettino's side, and he was rewarded with an impressive long-term contract. However, the downside is that if the former Brighton midfielder wants to leave, many clubs will be put off by his deal not expiring until 2031 at the earliest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moises Caicedo is Chelsea's eighth-highest-paid player, making over £7.5 million a year.

Chelsea have resorted to an aggressive approach in the transfer window since Todd Boehly became the owner of the club. He has adopted the philosophy of signing young and promising players, coupled with a plethora of well-known marquee names. This has drawn criticism due to the Blues playing narrowly close to the FFP and Profit and Sustainability Regulations in the Premier League, with several of their players making over £180k a week. Caicedo is only their eighth-highest-paid player, despite making £150k.

Chelsea's Highest-Paid Players

Player Age Salary Per Week (£) Raheem Sterling 28 325k Reece James 23 250k Ben Chilwell 26 200k Wesley Fofana 22 200k Christopher Nkunku 25 195k Enzo Fernandez 22 180k Marc Cucurella 24 175k Moises Caicedo 22 150k Information correct as of 19/3/24

Boot deal with Nike

As is the case for essentially every professional footballer in the Premier League, Caicedo has a sponsorship deal. He has a boot deal with Nike, which has seen him advertise with the company on social media. In one particular post, he helped showcase the Nike Phantom GX, with GripKnit. However, the details of the contract with Nike are not known within the public domain. It is unclear how much he makes from the company and when it will expire.

Apart from that, Caicedo's social media suggests he does not have any other deals with companies. He is still only 22 — and his focus should be on what is happening on the football pitch. However, as he continues to play in the Premier League, he will likely only connect with more businesses around the world.

Age

22

Born on the 2nd November 2001, Caicedo is just 22 years old. It means he is still nowhere near his peak for his footballing career, with most midfielders not performing at their best until they are 25 at the minimum. It showcases that the world is in his hands, knowing he has the potential to become one of the best players in the world. He has not suffered any major injuries in his career yet, with his worst issue seeing him with a torn muscle fibre whilst playing in South America. Despite that, the 22-year-old missed just seven games, which hopefully foreshadows that he won't have a career plagued by injury either.

Height

178cm

Caicedo is 1.78 metres tall, which equates to being just over five feet, nine inches. For a midfielder, it is relatively small, but it provides him with a low centre of gravity. This can act as a key component of his ability in the middle of the park, allowing him to quickly turn on and off the ball. His height is slightly taller than the average Ecuadorian, suggesting he has been blessed with physical components to be able to perform at the top of the professional game. There are very few players in the world who can match the Chelsea midfielder when he is at his very best.

Career Stats

Impressed at all three clubs

Caicedo has had a meteoric rise through the professional game. It was only in 2020 that he was making his debut for Independiente del Valle's first team. Yet, from there, he has continued to perform at a remarkable level. The exciting midfielder made his debut for his country, Ecuador, in October 2020. His debut saw him and his country lose 1-0 to Argentina, but he then scored four days later during a 4-2 win against Uruguay. Caicedo is now the heartbeat of Ecuador's football team, showcased by his 38 appearances throughout his career.

Meanwhile, in his club career, he immediately won plaudits in South America for his ability to dominate the middle of the park with ease. It was like he was one of the most experienced players in the country, but he was just a young and up-and-coming talent. Unsurprisingly, he was watched by a plethora of scouts from around the world — and Brighton, a club famous for producing wonderkids, snapped him up in 2021 for an undisclosed fee. On the south coast of England, he excelled under Graham Potter and Italian Roberto De Zerbi.

Coupled with Pascal Groß, the Premier League was stunned by his ability, which saw Arsenal try to sign him in January 2023. They had a bid rejected worth approximately £70 million, despite Caicedo wanting to leave. Eventually, the Ecuadorian agreed to stay, signing a new contract and winning Brighton's end-of-season awards — Player of the Season and Player's Player of the Season. The saga wasn't over there though, with Chelsea winning the battle to secure his signature in the summer of 2023. They narrowly beat Liverpool to sign him — and, since then, he has been a regular in the middle of the park. However, the 22-year-old has not yet scored for Pochettino's side.

Information Independiente del Valle Brighton Chelsea Appearances 31 53 36 Goals 6 2 0 Assists 2 3 2 Stats correct as of 19/3/24

Key information via Spotrac, Surprise Sports and Transfermarkt.