Chelsea could look to make a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in July at Stamford Bridge, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to improve his Blues squad ahead of his first season at the helm of the west London side.

Chelsea transfer news – Moises Caicedo

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, Chelsea will make a “big push” for Caicedo, who could be available in a deal worth £80m, despite the touted reports of £100m+ quoted.

Meanwhile, alterntaive reports suggest Arsenal and Manchester United could join the Blues in their interest in the South American.

Talks between Chelsea and Brighton are said to be “progressing well”, with co-chairman Todd Boehly looking to negotiate down Caicedo’s £80m price tag.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea will make a second bid for the Seagulls star, with his signing still a priority after having had a £60m bid rejected for his services.

And Taylor has suggested that the Blues could wait until next month to sign Caicedo due to the club’s financial records being reset ahead of the 2023-24 season in July.

What has Taylor said about Chelsea and Caicedo?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Balancing the books and getting players out the door is equally as important, and it might suit Chelsea better to have the signing of Caicedo on their new season financial records for 2023-24. So, we might see that bid arriving in July. But Caicedo is very much on the agenda.”

Would Caicedo be a good signing for Chelsea?

Caicedo could be an excellent signing for Chelsea, who may act as a replacement for Mateo Kovacic.

The 32-cap Ecuador international made 43 appearances for Brighton last term, scoring one goal and providing a singular assist as he helped the Seagulls finish sixth in the Premier League, as well as reach an FA Cup semi-final.

The midfielder’s underlying defensive stats led to him being described as “magnificent” by Jamie Redknapp, making an average of 2.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game in the top flight, according to WhoScored.

And the 5 foot 10 talent compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 4% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for pass success rate (88.5%) over the last 365 days, as per FBref.

Therefore, Caicedo could act as an exceptional replacement for Kovacic should Pochettino secure his signature at Stamford Bridge this summer.