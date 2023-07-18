Chelsea’s pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo continues to advance at Stamford Bridge, with transfer insider Dean Jones providing an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino hopes to bolster his Blues squad ahead of his first season in charge in west London.

Chelsea transfer news – Moises Caicedo

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Chelsea made an improved second offer worth £70m plus add-ons for the services of Caicedo on Monday, which has once again been turned down by Brighton.

The South American has already agreed on personal terms and is hopeful the Seagulls will allow him to leave and achieve his dream of playing for the two-time Champions League winners.

Chelsea’s first offer of £60m offer was rejected earlier in the summer, but the capital club won’t give up their pursuit of the 21-year-old yet, despite their latest bid being unsuccessful.

Speaking to Ecuadorian outlet TC Television (via the Evening Standard), Caicedo reiterated his dream to play for Chelsea: “It’s a big team, that’s true. A very historic team which I can’t say no [to joining] because it’s a very big, historic, beautiful team.

“The city as well is beautiful. It’s got everything beautiful.”

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have a “decisive week” ahead of them in their bid to buy the Ecuador international.

And Jones is told that Chelsea’s aim is to sign Caicedo, once dubbed “magnificent” by pundit Jamie Redknapp, for £80m and that negotiations could advance this week.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Caicedo?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The Caicedo transfer is becoming a bit of a bore-fest because we’ve all been anticipating it for months. Everyone knows they want him, but nothing formal has been lodged.

“From a Chelsea point of view, that’s not a bad thing because it means they haven’t been wasting their time with lowball offers. Instead, they have been laying the foundations for the deal and working out how they get their man at a price that works for them.

“I think this might be the week this deal moves closer. Chelsea are about to jet off for their pre-season tour, and in the meantime, they need to work on raising the quality of the midfield in time for the new season.

“They want him at £80m. I am still being told that is Chelsea’s aim in this one. So, let’s see how Brighton deal with that. I imagine they will say that £80m is ok, but it also needs to be topped up with add-ons.”

Who else could Chelsea sign this summer?

Caicedo is not the only player Chelsea hope to bring through the gates of Stamford Bridge this summer.

Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues view Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic as the ideal Romelu Lukaku replacement but are unconvinced by his €80m (£69m) price tag.

Meanwhile, Jones has suggested to GMS that Chelsea could explore the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar alongside Lyon’s Reyen Cherki and AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Therefore, it could be a busy remaining month and a half of the transfer window for co-chairman Todd Boehly and Pochettino, as they look to compensate for the 12 departures from Stamford Bridge this summer.