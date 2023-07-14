Chelsea have a ‘decisive week’ ahead of them as they look to land their top midfield target Moises Caicedo, journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT.

The west London outfit seem to be clear front-runners for his signature, though his staggering valuation may price them out of sealing a deal.

Chelsea transfer news – Moises Caicedo

Chelsea and Arsenal emerged in a two-horse race for the Brighton ground-eater but the latter’s imminent signing of Declan Rice leaves the door wide open for Caicedo to join the Blues.

It was only in January when the 21-year-old midfield general seemed poised to join Arsenal, though their two bids - the second in the region of £70m - were deemed too low for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Late entrants into the race are Liverpool, with talkSPORT claiming their interest has been piqued by the potential departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Despite the clamour surrounding his name, Sky Sports have claimed the player in question will take part in the seaside club’s pre-season campaign while talks continue to fester in the background.

However, Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea were buoyant about their chances of sealing a deal before their pre-season begun – but that seems unlikely to be the case now.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Chelsea and Moises Caicedo?

Issuing the latest update on Caicedo, Galetti insisted that talks between the two clubs are imminent, but it is likely the pair will hit a stumbling block regarding the transfer fee.

According to Galetti, Brighton are standing firm on their £100m valuation, but so too are Chelsea with their bidding procedures.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “After the speed-up between Chelsea and Brighton last week – for the general understanding on the fixed fee of around £80m, now the pace of the last steps about add-ons and so, the total amount of the transfer is slower.

“Brighton ask for £100m, but Chelsea won’t exceed £90m. This week could be decisive for the future of Caicedo: an important talk between Chelsea and Brighton is scheduled in the next days.

“Pochettino is pushing to have the Ecuadorian player during the pre-season, and I’m told Brighton are already exploring some alternatives, Zakaria included.”

What next for Chelsea?

While Caicedo is on Chelsea’s potential list of additions, there are a host of names on the chopping board too.

90min claim that Callum Hudson-Odoi has been granted permission to explore a move away from Stamford Bridge after spending last season on loan at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

The report states that Everton, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest are among the interested Premier League parties, though the Englishman has also gained interest from all over Europe, notably in France, Germany, and Italy.

Another English Cobham product who Chelsea are willing to part ways with is Trevoh Chalobah despite the 24-year-old’s desire to stay put and fight for a senior place, per The Evening Standard.

Valued in the region of £25m, Inter Milan are reportedly monitoring his situation, with reports suggesting the Italians are pushing to sign the out-of-favour central defender.

The primary objective for Chelsea in the forthcoming season will be to climb the Premier League rankings after a turgid 2022/23 and now is the perfect time to be clever, in terms of both incomings and outgoings.