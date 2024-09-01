The transfer window may well be closed for four months, but that hasn't stopped Chelsea already being linked with new players to bring in to their ever-changing squad at Stamford Bridge - with the Blues reportedly taking an interest in Benfica youngster Joao Rego.

Chelsea signed no fewer than 11 players in the summer transfer window, with a late move for Jadon Sancho from Manchester United wrapping up their summer business - alongside selling 10 first-team stars on permanent deals, 10 academy stars being sold, and a further 19 players being loaned out. Their youth-based approach is extensive and many have doubts over whether it will work or not - but that hasn't stopped them, with reports that they will be in the market for Benfica youngster Rego.

Chelsea 'Monitor' Benfica Star Joao Rego

The midfielder could join the raft of young talent at Chelsea

The report by Portuguese outlet Record states that Rego could be the next Benfica academy star to bring in millions of Euros for the Lisbon club - with the prodigy's strong outings in their youth ranks recently being seen and notified by Chelsea, who have made a name for buying young talents from across the world in an aim to secure their status at the top of the footballing game in years to come.

Record state that Chelsea are monitoring the midfielder's progress, and have kept a constant eye on him by making observations over his potential signing. The Blues have made positive observations over a potential move for the 19-year-old, though no proposal has been formalised just yet.

Rego has been playing in Benfica's B team, but he does train with the first team - and that has seen him called up to Roger Schmidt's squad, with the youngster featuring in the 1-1 draw away at Moreirense on Friday, coming onto the pitch with four minutes to go - and his arrival saw Benfica clinch a last-minute equaliser to avoid a shock defeat.

That is something that could become a regular occurrence throughout the campaign, especially with the transfer window being shut - and when you consider the fact that he is one of the best assets in the youth academy at Benfica, a solid first six months in the first-team in the Portuguese capital could see his value rise incredibly before Chelsea even have the chance to buy him again in the January transfer window.

Chelsea Need to Manage Their Youth Talents

The Blues could have too many players on the books

Chelsea have made a conscious effort to buy top young talent from around the globe and even outside of their first-team, they could field a side of youth recruits that could play bit-part roles in their season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rego has featured in 21 matches for Portugal's youth teams, scoring four goals.

Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga and more are just some of the names currently in their first-team squad who could make appearances throughout the season, whilst others are out on loan including the likes of Dorde Petrovic, Aaron Anselmino, Andrey Santos and Lesley Ugochukwu, who joined Southampton.

There have been thoughts that Chelsea have overspent and stockpiled players, which will only be reinforced if Rego does join to sit in their youth ranks; but with the new contracts in place for their first-team stars as a reward for progressing, it does bring up doubts over whether Chelsea's starlets will one day oust their major money signings.

