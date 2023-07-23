Chelsea are "monitoring" the situation of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, with the potential move one to "keep your eye on" this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old, who has been the subject of interest from other Premier League clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool, is reportedly available for a fee of £50 million, as per Romano.

Chelsea latest news - Romeo Lavia

Despite the Saints finishing rock bottom of the Premier League, Lavia was still able to enjoy an impressive 2022/23 campaign from an individual perspective and has been described as being "absolutely incredible" by journalist Sam Tighe.

The Belgian midfielder made a total of 35 appearances across the season, as per Transfermarkt, with a series of excellent displays propelling him into the transfer plans of multiple 'big six' clubs.

Perhaps the reason behind this interest stems from the fact that Manchester City, the current dominant force in the league, have a buy-back clause for Lavia in place with Southampton, however, the clause itself does not become valid until 2024, as per Romano.

Therefore, clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and now possibly Chelsea, will feel as though this is the summer to swoop for the 19-year-old should they wish to avoid the reigning champions hijacking a possible move.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Romeo Lavia and Chelsea?

Romano confirmed that Chelsea are "monitoring" Lavia's current situation, revealing that the move is one to "keep your eye on".

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: "I will keep an eye on Chelsea until the end of the story because they have Joe Shields, the former director of Southampton and Manchester City, who's always been close to Romeo Lavia, almost created Romeo Lavia as a player, and so this is why they're always monitoring the situation."

Why Romeo Lavia would be a good fit for Chelsea

Given the departures of Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount, to Manchester City and Manchester United respectively, and N'golo Kante swapping West London for Saudi Arabia, the Blues are In desperate need of midfield reinforcements.

So, from a purely positional point of view, Lavia is already the profile of player Chelsea should look to be signing - but his suitability goes far beyond just that.

Summer signing Enzo Fernandez is a "fantastic" player, however, he is someone who likes to have the ball at his feet and progress his team up the pitch with his forward-thinking passing. Therefore, the ideal partner for the 22-year-old would be a more defensive-minded player, whose true strength lies in stopping attacks, rather than starting them.

Having made 1.1 interceptions and 2.1 tackles per game for the Saints last season, as per Sofascore, Lavia certainly appears to tick that box too.

Finally, at just 19 years of age, he also fits Chelsea's transfer strategy under Boehly, which appears to be signing young players who have the potential to improve even further.

The one issue the Blues could face in this regard is inexperience, with both Fernandez and Lavia boasting such little Premier League experience between them, which could potentially hinder the side on big occasions.