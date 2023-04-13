Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is being eyed by clubs on the continent as his Blues future heads towards crunch time.

He has been pushed out of the starting line-up by Kepa Arrizabalaga and is hoping for a chance under Frank Lampard before the end of this season. Yet there is a clear decision to be made on the goalkeeping front long-term with both main stoppers under a cloud of uncertainty.

Kepa came under the spotlight again when he was beaten by a long-ranger at Real Madrid on Wednesday night but unless 31-year-old Mendy can produce a strong end to the season it is considered that he is most likely to go.

The stopper has played just 944 minutes of football for Chelsea this season across 11 appearances, as per Transfermarkt, conceding 15 goals and keeping just the one clean sheet with a shoulder injury also hampering him.

Does Edouard Mendy have clubs interested in signing him?

Sources are indicating to GMS that he has long term interest from Ligue 1 side Monaco and that now Italian giants Juventus are also being kept in the loop over his situation.

Senegalese international Mendy joined Chelsea from Rennes in 2020 on a five-year contract and the list of clubs from abroad is expected to grow towards the end of the season, sources say.

Have things improved under Lampard at Chelsea?

This is a tough time for Chelsea, who have lost their first two matches since Lampard returned to the club as interim manager. Offloading goalkeepers is just a small part of the overall task that faces them this summer, with big-name outfield players to be sold too and a decision to be made over who becomes permanent manager.

One thing that is becoming clear to figures within the club is that it does not seem to matter who is in charge at the club, deep-rooted issues are impacting the progression of the team on the field.

Since Lampard came in there has been a bit more buzz about the training ground, and the structure that he is trying to implement has led to some around the club being more convinced that he has grown as a boss since his last spell in charge.

Chelsea’s season hinges on a second-leg Champions League tie with Real Madrid that could help save a disappointing season but before that they face Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend.