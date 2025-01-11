Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea fired their way past League Two side Morecambe FC into the next round of the FA Cup, the oldest competition in football history, with a five-goal display on Saturday afternoon – but one player's display is a cause for concern for a teammate of his.

It took until the 40th minute for the west Londoners to get ahead – thanks to Tosin Adarabioyo’s deflected shot – before Christopher Nkunku bagged in the 50th minute. Adarabioyo then added another before Joao Felix notched a double to make it 5-0.

It was perhaps the perfect chance for Nicolas Jackson, who earns £65,000-per-week at Stamford Bridge, to cement the centre forward role as his own, but the Senegal international, who joined in the summer of 2023, was left as an unused substitute.

The aforementioned Felix, whose display on home soil has been described as ‘magic’, was Maresca’s bright spark going forwards instead, which begs the question: where does Jackson fit into the Italian helmsman’s plans?

A Closer Look at Felix’s Two-Goal FA Cup Display

Portuguese was central to Chelsea’s emphatic win

Albeit against a side of a lesser standard that they expect to face week-in week-out on the Premier League stage, the capital club’s test against Morecambe consisted of a frantic first half – one encapsulated by Nkunku’s miss from the penalty spot.

Overall, the team from west London – one vying to add silverware to their trophy cabinet in Maresca’s maiden campaign – took 28 shots compared to Morecambe’s seven and were worthy winners in the end.

But it took Felix, a player who has endured a mixed bag of displays in the fabled blue of Chelsea, to take the game by the scruff of the neck. He ran hard, took his chances well and the majority of their forward-thinking play went through the 25-year-old.

Sporting an overall rating of 9.5 on Sofascore – joint-best with teammate Adarabioyo – the Portuguese magician enjoyed 68 touches behind Marc Guiu and always looked to play the ball forward, prompting his teammates to bear down on goal.

Felix, one of the most expensive transfers in football history, took nine of his side’s glut of strikes and, although only three were on target, he made sure to make the most of his chances by scoring twice. His goal tally for the club now stands at nine.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There are 87 places between Morecambe and Chelsea in the English football pyramid.

Highlighting his willingness to flood the box and feed off loose chances, Viseu-born Felix enjoyed 11 touches inside Morecambe’s six-yard box and completed one key pass as his side secured passage, albeit inevitably given the gulf in the two club's aspirtions, into the next round.

He also completed 100% (2/2) of his dribble attempts and was pinpoint in his crossing 66% of the time (2/3). What was so special about Felix’s performance, however, was the intangible aspects: his tenacious running, movement and poise when dribbling.

Doubts, in terms of his goalscoring exploits, have surrounded Felix since he penned a permanent deal in the summer and, with the majority of Chelsea’s forwards living in Cole Palmer’s shadow, it’s almost difficult to stand out.

But without the Englishman showing out in front of a packed Stamford Bridge, there was a hungry Felix, keen to prove his weight in gold. The ex-Barcelona man struggled to show that he offers enough to dislodge Palmer in the No.10 position – but what about up top?

Jackson’s Cause for Concern

The Senegal international has scored one goal in last six Premier League outings