In May 2022 Todd Boehly bought Chelsea for £4.25bn from Roman Abramovic, and since then he has certainly been putting his money where his mouth is, having nearly spent £1bn on transfers across three windows.

In this list, we will look at Boehly’s most expensive transfers across his short but prominent time at Chelsea so far.

10 Benoit Badiashile - £35m

Badiashile, who signed from Monaco, was Boehly’s first signing of the 2023 January transfer window.

The French centre-back played 135 times for his boyhood club despite only being 21, meaning he brought some experience to a Chelsea side that desperately lacked it.

Despite his large transfer fee, Badiashile has only played 11 times for Chelsea, as injuries have significantly limited his game time at the Blues.

9 Axel Disasi – £38m

Following the ACL injury suffered by Wesley Fofana, Chelsea needed to dip back into the market for another central defender, and they ended up choosing Badiashile’s defensive partner at Monaco Axel Disasi.

The Frenchman, who had two years left on his contract, was wanted by some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, such as Manchester United and Newcastle, per Sky Sports

Spectacularly, on his debut for Chelsea against Liverpool, Disasi clinically scored the equaliser that earned Chelsea a well-deserved draw and since then has gone on to play every minute in all four games this season.

8 Raheem Sterling - £47.5m

Raheem Sterling was the first signing under the Boehly regime, with only one year left on his contract, the American businessman was able to poach the winger away from Manchester City.

The English international struggled in his first season for Chelsea (like many of the new signings on this list), providing 13 goal contributions in 38 games across all competitions.

But so far this season the four-time Premier League winner has hit the ground running, being by far Chelsea's best player, this was made clear after his man-of-the-match performance against Luton, where he scored two goals.

7 Christopher Nkunku - £53m

Christopher Nkunku signed from RB Leipzig this summer and looked like he could be the deal of the summer after his preseason performances (leading many people to select him for their fantasy teams).

The French attacker scored three goals in Chelsea’s preseason tour in the USA but in their final game of preseason, the 25-year-old was substituted off just 20 minutes in.

Unfortunately, this knee injury has ruled him out until at least early November, leaving Chelsea without their star attacker for the beginning of the season, but if his preseason performances are an indication of what is to come the PSG academy player could be the biggest bargain of the Boehly dynasty.

6 Romeo Lavia - £58m

Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia is the most recent signing on this list after his £58m move from Southampton was completed this August.

Since signing for the Blues, Lavia is yet to even make the squad for Chelsea, despite this he almost didn’t join the London-based club in what was one of the longest transfer sagas this summer.

Southampton rejected multiple bids by Liverpool for the midfielder, as they didn’t meet the Saints’ valuation of the player, this allowed Chelsea to swoop in and poach him away from The Reds, even after they had agreed a fee with Southampton, per Sky Sports.

5 Marc Cucurella - £60m

Marc Cucurella’s £60m move to Chelsea could be the worst signing on this list as the Spanish left-back has struggled for game time across his two seasons at Stamford Bridge, and there were even talks of him moving to Manchester United this summer, per Sky Sports.

Last season can only be described as a disaster for the Spaniard, despite playing 33 games in all competitions, he found himself being replaced by 18-year-old Lewis Hall by the end of the season.

Things haven’t got much better this season either as the Barcelona academy graduate hasn’t played a minute in the league under new manager Mauricio Pochettino this season, as first-choice left-back Ben Chilwell has managed to stay fit and injury-free so far.

4 Wesley Fofana - £70m

The expectations of Wesley Fofana were very high after his £70m move from Leicester last summer, however, it has been a torrid time for the French international.

Last season alone the centre-back missed 20 games through injury, meaning he has only made 20 appearances for Chelsea.

Then to make things worse for the 22-year-old he ruptured his cruciate ligament while on preseason, meaning he could miss the entirety of the 2023/24 season.

Although he did sign a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge, so there's certainly still time to move past the injuries and have an excellent career at the club.

3 Mykhailo Mudryk - £89.1m

The second player in Chelsea history to cost over €100m, Mykhailo Mudryk was signed as part of the infamous 2023 January transfer window, that saw Boehly spend €329.50m on a group of players with an average age of 20.3.

The Ukrainian joined the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk on a deal that lasts until 2030.

Before signing for Chelsea, it had been widely speculated that the winger would join Arsenal, but it looks like the Gunners may have dodged a bullet.

The 22-year-old has really struggled since joining Chelsea and is yet to score a goal and only registering two assists, he is also yet to start a game this season.

2 Enzo Fernandez – £106.8m

Coming off the back of his stand-out performances during Argentina’s World Cup win, Boehly recruited the midfielder for a record British transfer fee of £106.8 (this record fee has now been beaten by the man first on this list).

Since joining in January Fernandez has started every single game for Chelsea in the league, despite only winning four games out of 21 since joining Chelsea the Argentine’s performances have impressed fans of the club, his passing and dribbling standing out in particular.

For example, he has ranked in the top 1% of European midfielders for completed long passes and the top 3% for total passes completed, per FBreff.

1 Moises Caicedo - £115m

After breaking the British transfer record in January Boehly clearly enjoyed it so much he decided to do it again, this time splashing £115m on Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Before joining Chelsea, Caicedo was close to moving to Liverpool after they agreed a £115m fee with Brighton, but the Ecuadorian only wanted to move to Stamford Bridge and eventually, in August he got his move, signing an eight-year contract, with the option of a ninth.

Caicedo failed to impress in his first game for Chelsea, after coming on in the second half with Chelsea 2-1 to West Ham the midfielder tripped Lucas Paqueta in the box giving away a penalty, which was then scored, putting the game out of sight for Chelsea.