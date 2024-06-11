Highlights Dominic Calvert-Lewin 'is not heading' to Chelsea this summer despite links, according to reports.

The Blues are prioritising a striker in the summer transfer window and have been linked to Aston Villa's Jhon Duran.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is also a main target and has reportedly agreed personal terms with the club.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a summer move to Chelsea, but it is understood he will not be heading to Stamford Bridge in the coming months. Although the Blues are keen on signing a new striker, they have reportedly made Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise their primary target.

Enzo Maresca will want to hit the ground running in his new role as the club's manager at the start of the new season and is assessing his striker options ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with Nicholas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja currently on the club's books.

Despite the abundance of attacking output, it seems Chelsea are not satisfied with their current options and have been linked with moves for Calvert-Lewin, Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko, Aston Villa's Jhon Duran and Girona forward Artem Dovbyk. It is not likely Lukaku will return to the first-team scene after loans to Inter Milan and Roma in recent seasons, while Broja has been linked with a move away.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Move To Chelsea Dismissed

A potential switch has been ruled out

The Athletic have revealed that Chelsea will prioritise a striker in the early stages of the transfer window, but have reported that there is nothing concrete in the rumours linking 27-year-old Calvert-Lewin with a move to the club.

The England international has also recently been linked with a move to Newcastle United as the Magpies step up their efforts to recruit some attacking reinforcements, but one thing seems for sure; if Calvert-Lewin is looking for a way out of Everton after eight years with the club, it will not be to join up with Maresca in West London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calvert-Lewin has scored 54 Premier League goals in 213 top-flight appearances for Everton.

The Athletic reported that Calvert-Lewin, who has scored 68 goals for Everton since his switch from Sheffield United in 2016, will not materialise this summer.

Tuesday's transfer update read: “Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a switch [to Chelsea] but is not heading to Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea also want another winger and continue to see Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise as their first choice.”

How Calvert-Lewin compared to Jackson in the 2023/24 Premier League season Calvert-Lewin Jackson Games 32 35 Goals 7 14 Assists 2 5 xG per 90 0.56 0.6 xG difference -6.2 -4.66 Average rating 6.79 7.07

Chelsea Agree Terms With Michael Olise

Olise scored 10 goals in 19 Premier League appearances last term

Calvert-Lewin will not be heading to West London this summer, but Crystal Palace forward Olise could make the move across the capital from South to sign for the Blues. GIVEMESPORT sources understand that the 22-year-old French star has agreed personal terms with Chelsea ahead of a possible summer switch.

Olise has been a long-standing target for Chelsea, who reportedly also agreed terms with the player ahead of a move last year, which never materialised. Despite reports linking the player to Manchester United, it looks as though Maresca's side are in pole position to snap up the highly sought-after winger.

Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 11/06/2024.