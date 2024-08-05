Highlights Chelsea are progressing with a £43 million deal for Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion.

According to Di Marzio, Gallagher's deal to Atletico is ramping up but still seen as a separate deal.

Chelsea are in the race for Celtic's O'Riley but face competition from Premier League clubs.

Chelsea are looking to strike a deal with Atletico Madrid for Samu Omorodion before the summer transfer window closes for business and, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Blues are progressing with a deal worth £43 million (€50m).

The west Londoners’ striker woes have been no secret over the years and, despite adding Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman to their ranks in recent weeks, former Leicester City chief Enzo Maresca is eager to add some experience to his options.

All round, it’s been a relatively busy first summer in charge for the Italian tactician, welcoming the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tosin Adarabioyo to the club. Though, Chelsea’s immediate problem at the top of the pitch is still yet to be addressed.

Omorodion Firmly Back on Chelsea’s Radar

Deal going ahead at €50 million

Di Marzio claimed that Chelsea are now back in the race for the promising 20-year-old, who has racked up two goals in seven outings for Spain’s Under-21s. He reveals that a deal – worth €50 million - between all relevant parties is ramping up at the time of writing.

With Conor Gallagher seemingly going the other way in a deal worth £34 million, the ever-reliable Di Marzio has suggested that, although talks are currently ongoing for Omorodion, who has previously been described as 'outstanding', both deals are entirely separate.

“Chelsea are back in the hunt for Samu Omorodion. The deal is moving forward on the basis of €50 million. Contacts are ongoing as part of a direct link between clubs that will later see Gallagher move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid in two separate deals."

The Granada graduate, still in the infancy of his career, spent last campaign on loan at Deportivo Alaves amid a lack of game time in the Spanish capital with Atletico Madrid. Across 36 outings, which equates to 2,096 minutes of action, for Alaves, the 2004-born striker notched nine goals and the solitary assist.

Returning this summer from his loan stint with AS Roma, Chelsea’s forgotten man Romelu Lukaku could, however, now be staying at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer’s trading period thanks to their hefty asking price.

Omorodion vs N. Jackson - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Omorodion Jackson Minutes 1,922 2,810 Goals 8 14 Assists 1 5 Shots per game 1.9 2.3 Aerials won per game 1.8 1 Dribbles per game 0.6 1.5 Overall rating 6.42 7.07

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has long been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a move for the Nigerian could take ‘some time’, which is something that Maresca and Co do not have much of.

Chelsea Now in the Race for Celtic’s O’Riley

Blues face plenty of Premier League competition

A name that has caught the attention of Premier League clubs aplenty – Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion included – this summer is Celtic and Denmark gem Matt O’Riley. Chelsea, according to journalist Alan Nixon, have also joined the race to sign the goal-gobbling 23-year-old, who has three years left to run on his current Celtic Park contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: O’Riley finished 2023/24 as the Scottish top flight’s second-highest goalscorer with 18 strikes.

Capital club rivals West Ham United are also interested in London-born O’Riley and are eager to get a ‘quick deal’ over the line given how quickly the start of the new season is approaching. Last term alone, the three-time Scottish champion managed to amass a more-than-impressive return of 19 and 18 assists in 49 outings across all competitions.

All statistics per WhoScored