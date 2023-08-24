Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk should rebuild his career away from Stamford Bridge because of one key reason, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mudryk has failed to live up to the expectations placed on his young shoulders, with the Ukrainian international having endured a torrid start to life in west London.

Chelsea transfer news - Mykhailo Mudryk

It was difficult to pick the worst performer from Chelsea's cohort of substitutes during their weekend defeat against West Ham United, with the likes of Mudryk, Noni Madueke and debutant Moises Caicedo failing to make an impact.

While Caicedo may have trumped his teammates with his disastrous showing, Mudryk's efforts were also left wanting, as the forward managed just one shot in the 45 minutes he was on the pitch for.

As a result of his woeful display, the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger issued a statement on social media, where he thanked the supporters for their backing and promised things will get better down the line.

Mudryk joined Chelsea in the January window, having completed a £85 million move from Shakhtar, following an arduous transfer saga involving fellow London side Arsenal.

Struggling to get to grips with the demands of the Premier League, Mudryk was dubbed the most 'disappointing' signing of the 2022/23 campaign by former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley.

That's despite the winger having only played a total of 15 matches during the season, where he notched up a grand total of two assists and zero goals.

But now, just two matches into the new campaign, there are suggestions that Mudryk may have to leave Chelsea if he ever wants to be a success in European football.

Mykhaylo Mudryk Chelsea Stats Appearances 19 Minutes 800 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2

All stats via Transfermarkt

What has Paul Brown said about Mykhailo Mudryk and Chelsea?

When speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown admitted Mudryk's Chelsea career has been a disaster so far, with the reliable reporter hinting a loan move could be in order down the line.

On the 22-year-old, Brown said: “Looking at it from the outside, it wouldn't be a bad idea if Chelsea sent him on loan somewhere just to rebuild that confidence and try and get him up to speed.

“I don't know if that is possible. But he is miles away from the player that Chelsea thought they were buying and I think he needs a reset in his career.

“He’s got a lot of work to do to convince Mauricio Pochettino that he's good enough to play many minutes this season."

What's next for Chelsea this summer?

It's been another whirlwind summer at Stamford Bridge, with a stream of new arrivals having been brought through the door under Todd Boehly's watch.

But despite a transfer spend close to £400 million for this summer alone, there are claims Chelsea could yet re-enter the market for more additions.

That's because according to BBC Sport, the capital club are closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS club New England Revolution.

It's suggested a deal that totals £14 million is being finalised by the two clubs, with Petrovic tipped to become Chelsea's new back-up shot-stopper.