Enzo Maresca’s appointment, following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, gave the Stamford Bridge faithful a lease of life and, at the turn of the year, Chelsea were rubbing shoulders with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal near the summit of England’s top flight.

It’s been a while since Chelsea, five-time winners of the Premier League title, were gunning for silverware of any sort and, despite winning the Champions League in 2020/21, it’s been over a decade since they’ve been crowned champions of England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maresca has accrued a 2.00 points per game ratio in his 32-game stint at Chelsea so far.

Formerly of Leicester City, Maresca arrived to plenty of fanfare as it offered an opportunity for the west Londoners to revive a title-winning fire. Though, it’s still evident that the Blues are still missing a couple pieces of a title-winning puzzle.

Could that be Andrey Santos? Emerging as one of the most promising prospects in Europe this season, the seven-cap Brazil Under-23 international has proven his ability to play at the upper echelons of top tier football.

Chelsea Should Recall Santos This January

Brazilian is yet to make his senior debut at Stamford Bridge

While Chelsea – and the majority of other teams in the Premier League – are not expected to pump millions of pounds into their respective sides in the 2024/25 mid-season transfer market, one thing the Blues can rely on is recalling players from loan.

Trevoh Chalobah, after securing a temporary deal to Crystal Palace in the summer, has returned to Stamford Bridge and Rio de Janeiro-born Santos, 20, could be next as Maresca looks to add reinforcements to his engine room.

Signed from Brazilian outfit Vasco de Gama in January 2023, the young midfielder was loaned back two months later before heading to fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest for some experience in England’s top tier.

Born in 2004, Santos played just twice – equating to 97 minutes of action – for the Garibaldi before a move to Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg, beckoned in February 2024. It is in France where the best of the central midfielder has been seen.

Andrey Santos - 24/25 League Stats vs Caicedo and Lavia Statistic Santos Caicedo Lavia Appearances 16 21 8(2) Goals/Assists 6/0 1/2 0/1 Passing Accuracy (%) 87.8 89.3 91.9 Tackles per game 3.9 3 1.7 Interceptions per game 0.9 1.6 1.1 Clearances per game 1.6 1.3 0.5 Overall rating 7.37 7.04 6.46

Originally planned to return upon the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign, it would make ample sense for Chelsea – who, at the time of writing, are fourth in the standings – to get him back as soon as possible: the January trading period.

In September 2024, GIVEMESPORT sources insisted that Chelsea were thrilled by the young star’s development on loan and that they were under the assumption that him becoming a first team regular was on the cards.

Freelance scout and analyst Ben Mattinson has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to insist that a return to west London could be what the doctor ordered for Maresca and his entourage as they look to secure Champions League qualification.

“So obvious that Andrey Santos will come back and boss midfields in the Premier League. He’s been immense at Strasbourg as expected and he’d be a quality addition for Chelsea mid-season. Such a well-balanced profile – perfect double pivot player. Benefits of a multi-club model…”

A Statistical Look into Ligue 1’s Midfield Enforcer

Statistically, the youngster is an elite tackler