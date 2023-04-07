Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk could have been brought to Stamford Bridge “as a vanity project”, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Todd Boehly’s outfit swooped the Shakhtar Donetsk forward from under the nose of Arsenal in January.

Chelsea news – Mykhailo Mudryk

After looking destined for the Emirates Stadium, Mudryk eventually signed for Chelsea in a deal worth up to £89m on an eight-and-a-half-year contract during the winter market.

However, pundit Ian Wright has been less than impressed with the 22-year-old’s showings at Stamford Bridge so far.

“They’ve bought players and put them on these contracts, and if we don’t start seeing something in the next… well now, we should be seeing stuff now,” Wright told Premier League Productions (via The Metro).

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mudryk could have been a “different animal” had he signed for the Emirates Stadium.

And Jones believes that whilst Mudryk “could come good”, the journalist states that there is a feeling the youngster was signed to “try and embarrass Arsenal.”

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Mudryk?

When speaking about Mudryk, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He could come good, no doubt about that.

“He's a good player still in his early days in English football.

“More to the point, Chelsea are dealing with a situation they didn't need to be in. Chelsea never actually needed Mudryk.

“It's always felt like they bought him as a vanity project to try and embarrass Arsenal, more than somebody they needed for their team.

“That's more of a concern for me.”

What next for Chelsea and Mudryk?

After co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly decided to relieve head coach Graham Potter of his duties last week, Mudryk will hope that a new head coach will help him unearth his best form in the Premier League.

The nine-cap Ukraine international is yet to bag his first goal for the Blues, whilst he has only been able to provide one assist in his nine appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

However, the 5 foot 9 star does compare favourably to his continental peers, ranking in the top 3% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive carries per 90 minutes (3.33) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

But Mudryk will need to start hitting form in a Chelsea shirt sooner rather than later for Boehly to justify the excessive fee spent on bringing the inexperienced talent to Stamford Bridge at the turn of the year.