Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has found it difficult to adapt to life at Stamford Bridge and has struggled to cement a regular place in Mauricio Pochettino's side. In the January transfer window, Bayern Munich considered a move for the Ukrainian international, but Chelsea's stance was firm.

Chelsea would have hoped to have seen more from Mudryk since he arrived at the club, especially considering they forked out a whopping £88.5m to prise him away from Shakhtar Donetsk. The young forward has needed time to adapt to the rigours of Premier League football, and after investing such a hefty amount in acquiring the young talent, it appears they are willing to remain patient and stick by him.

Bayern Munich considered late move for Mudryk

Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea's stance

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently confirmed that Bundesliga side Bayern Munich made a late January move to try and sign Mudryk on loan, with Thomas Tuchel looking to raid his former club. However, the west London outfit swiftly denied their approach and a deal didn't reach concrete negotiations. As a result, the German outfit opted to bring Bryan Zaragoza back to the Allianz Arena.

Mykhailo Mudryk vs Cole Palmer 2023/2024 Premier League Stats Palmer Mudryk Overall rating 7.09 6.55 Appearances 16 (4) 9 (10) Goals 10 3 Assists 6 2 Shots per game 2.4 0.8 Key Passes per game 1.6 0.8 Stats according to WhoScored - as of 13/02/2024

Cole Palmer is a prime example of a young talent Chelsea have secured the signature of who has gone on to make an immediate impact. It's undoubtedly been an easier adaptation process for the former Manchester City man as he's already accustomed to the Premier League and living in England, but Chelsea would have hoped for more of a contribution from Mudryk since he arrived at the club.

Rejecting an approach from Bayern does show that Pochettino and his team have faith in Mudryk to turn things around and start producing consistently at Stamford Bridge, which could be a huge boost for his confidence for the remainder of the season.

Pochettino urges Mudryk to improve

Chelsea boss speaks publicly on young winger

Seeing Mudryk, who has been described as 'electric', named in the starting XI is a rarity this season, and when he is given an opportunity to impress, he's flattered to deceive. As a result, the likes of Raheem Sterling, Palmer, and Noni Madueke are often selected ahead of him, and Pochettino has recently spoken to the media about why he's not being picked as much as he might hope...

"I think he’s a young guy that arrived here one year ago. We know the circumstances around [the transfer]. Of course, he needs to improve. He has amazing quality and potential, but it’s a [team] game, it’s not tennis. We have players that need to perform in a group. If you see him, it’s amazing, but after, you need to adapt and play for the team – he needs to adapt, and all of that needs time."

This could explain why Pochettino and the backroom team were keen on keeping Mudryk around in the January transfer window. His talent is unquestioned and he now needs to adapt and get on board with Pochettino's methods, rather than spend time away from the club.