Highlights Mykhailo Mudryk is unlikely to have a problem with his self-confidence at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The winger has been on international duty with Ukraine over the past two weeks.

The 22-year-old must start contributing with goals and performances to avoid being labelled as a Chelsea flop in the upcoming season.

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk could believe that “he’s capable of absolutely anything” at Stamford Bridge, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with a selection of considerations he may ponder on his return from international duty.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino must find a way of getting the best out of the January signing in his first season as head coach of the Blues.

Chelsea news – Mykhailo Mudryk

After an impressive beginning to the 2022/23 season with Shakhtar Donetsk, Mudryk piqued the attention of several sides across Europe, including interest from the Premier League. The 22-year-old had produced 18 goal contributions, including ten strikes in 18 appearances for the Ukrainian giants last term, raising his profile on the continent.

Mudryk’s goal and two assists in the Champions League in a 4-1 victory at RB Leipzig continued to improve his standing in the European game as the January transfer market drew ever closer. As 2022 became 2023, it became clear that a Premier League move was on the cards, with Arsenal in prime position to acquire his services to boost their title charge.

However, in a dramatic twist, Chelsea made a late play to secure the Ukraine international’s signature and announced his arrival in a deal worth £88.5m in mid-January. The Blues hoped Mudryk would spark their season back into life, having already sacked Thomas Tuchel and replaced him with Graham Potter. But, despite a lively cameo in a 0-0 draw at Liverpool, the winger concluded the campaign having produced just two assists in 17 appearances, with the west London outfit slumping to a shock 12th-placed finish.

Without European football at Stamford Bridge this term, Pochettino has less reason to rotate the squad, meaning Mudryk’s time on the pitch could be limited. He has played in just 66 minutes of action this campaign across three outings, still on the hunt for his first goal in Chelsea blue. Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Mudryk, alongside left-back Marc Cucurella, must step up their performances this term if they are to make a success of their careers with the Premier League giants.

Mykhailo Mudryk vs Chelsea squad - Premier League 2023/24 Output Squad Rank Shots per game 0.7 =10th Key passes per game 0.7 8th Dribbles per game 0.7 =10th Pass success rate 77.4% 16th Average rating 6.15 15th

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Mudryk?

Jones does not believe self-confidence is an issue for Mudryk but wonders if the winger will be afforded time to build up his form under Pochettino. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't honestly think that self-confidence is a problem that Mudryk has. I think that he believes he's capable of absolutely anything. But at the moment, he just can’t showcase that, and his frustration will be that once he comes back from international duty, what do the future weeks look like at Chelsea? Is he going to get time to make mistakes but stay on the pitch, rectify them and build up his form on the pitch like that for Chelsea? I think that's his biggest problem.”

How have Boehly’s most expensive signings performed at Chelsea?

It’s no secret that co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly is responsible for spending over £1bn on incomings at Stamford Bridge with little success on the pitch. In the American’s first season at the club’s helm, Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League whilst failing to win any of the cup competitions they took part in. The Blues’ disappointing campaign led to no European football at Stamford Bridge this term, with the Carabao Cup and FA Cup representing the club’s best opportunities for a trophy this season.

In January, Chelsea broke the British transfer record by signing Benfica and Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez in a deal worth £106.8m. The enforcer struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge but has grown into his stride this season and hopes to push on to become one of the world’s leading players in his position.

The Blues broke their record this summer by welcoming Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo to west London for a fee of £115m. The Ecuador international hasn’t made his mark on Pochettino’s side, having only arrived last month, but should form a formidable partnership with Fernandez in the middle of the park.

Last summer, Chelsea signed Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana in a deal worth £75m, making him the most expensive defender in the club’s history. However, a series of knee injuries have restricted the one-cap France international to 20 appearances, with the 22-year-old facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a cruciate ligament rupture. Therefore, Mudryk must begin to produce in front of goal to avoid becoming a Chelsea flop this season.