Mykhailo Mudryk produced an eye-catching performance as Ukraine’s Under-21s recorded an impressive 3-1 victory over France on Sunday evening.

Mudryk and his Ukrainian teammates advanced to the Under-21 Euro 2023 semi-finals thanks to two goals from Heorhii Sudakov and another from Artem Bondarenko.

However, Chelsea winger Mudryk stole the show. The 22-year-old was a constant threat whenever he was on the ball.

It’s fair to say that it’s been a difficult year so far for Mudryk, who is reportedly competing at this summer’s Under-21s tournament in order to rediscover his form and confidence following a tough first half-season at Stamford Bridge.

Signed by Chelsea in January for an eye-watering £88 million fee and earning £100,000 a week, Mudryk showed flashes of quality in the Premier League last term but often struggled.

Many Chelsea fans, though, are confident that Mudryk will improve next season - especially under the guidance of recently-appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The revered Argentine manager will certainly have been impressed by Mudryk’s latest display.

How well did Mudryk play for Ukraine U21s v France?

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star won a 30th-minute penalty following an excellent direct run from the left wing.

Sudakov duly converted from the spot to cancel out Rayan Cherki’s opener.

And Ukraine took the lead shortly before half-time thanks to a moment of magic from Mudryk, who picked out Sudakov with a magnificent pass from inside his own half.

Video: Mudryk's superb assist vs France Under-21s

The footage of Mudryk’s brilliant assist has gone viral on social media and you can watch it here:

What a ball, that is. Who knew Mudryk had that in his locker?

Mudryk produced a similar pass midway through the second half and Ukraine almost scored again.

Video: Mudryk's highlights for Ukraine U21s v France

Check out his impressive highlights from the game here:

It may have ‘only’ been an Under-21s match but Mudryk was competing against a talented French side - and he was arguably the best player on the pitch.

Will Mudryk shine at Chelsea during 2023-24 season?

It’s patently clear that Mudryk possesses bags of talent, the question is whether he can consistently produce high-level performances for Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Blues’ hierarchy, including Todd Boehly, will be counting on Pochettino to bring the best out of the club’s big-money signing next season.