Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has struggled at times during his tenure at Stamford Bridge, and journalist Paul Brown has provided a worrying verdict on the Ukrainian, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues invested a lot of money into the former Shakhtar Donetsk forward.

Chelsea news – Mykhailo Mudryk

Mudryk signed for Chelsea for a fee of £88.5m back in January, joining the club on an eight-and-a-half-year contract, as per Sky Sports.

Since his move to Stamford Bridge, Mudyrk is yet to score for his new club, playing 19 times and providing two assists, according to Transfermarkt.

It’s safe to say Mudryk hasn’t lived up to the price tag just yet, but at the age of 22, he’s still yet to reach his prime.

The Ukraine international came on against West Ham United at the weekend, but failed to make an impact in front of goal against the Hammers, who were reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media about Mudryk after his latest performance for the west London club.

He said: “Well I think he needs to be more in the spirit to score. But normally, today he played 45 minutes, he needs to have continuity. But first of all he needs to build his continuity and trust during the trainings during the week.”

Now, Brown has discussed Mudryk’s recent struggles and revealed whether he believes he deserves more opportunities to start.

What has Brown said about Mudryk?

Brown has suggested that he’s not surprised Mudryk hasn’t been given the opportunity to start for Chelsea and he doesn’t deserve one at this point.

The journalist adds that Mudryk’s latest performance was ‘awful’ and he’s struggling to confidence in a Chelsea shirt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm not surprised Mudryk hasn't been given a start. He doesn't deserve one. He's shown them absolutely nothing really since he came in. He's had a really hard time of it and seems to have struggled to adapt to the Premier League.

"He came on at the weekend and was pretty awful. They went backwards as soon as he came on the pitch. He looks like he's really badly struggling for confidence and I just don't think Pochettino can afford to start with him right now.

"He's going to have to try and rebuild his confidence somewhere."

Mykhailo Mudryk - Chelsea Stats Appearances 19 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 2 All stats via Transfermarkt

What’s next for Chelsea?

Chelsea have most recently secured the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, believes we could see another exciting young addition at Stamford Bridge.

The journalist names Rayan Cherki, Mohammed Kudus, Bradley Barcola, Jeremy Doku, and Brennan Johnson as players the Blues have looked at, hinting we see further reinforcements in attack.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also discussed Nottingham Forest winger Johnson with GIVEMESPORT, claiming this could be one to watch before the transfer window slams shut in September.

Chelsea’s business certainly doesn’t appear to be over this summer, considering the vast number of names being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.