Chelsea have to 'make it work' for new signing Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge following his difficult start to life in the Premier League, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Ukraine international was brought to West London for a fee of £88.5 million in January from Shakhtar Donetsk; however, he has struggled to adapt to life in the English top flight as he continues to settle in at the Blues.

Chelsea latest news - Mykhailo Mudryk

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge earlier this year, Mudryk has been subject to much debate surrounding the nature of his performances at his new club.

Criticism has multiplied in the last few days after his display in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa last weekend, in a match where Mudryk passed up a golden opportunity to net his first Chelsea goal, firing a tame strike straight at Villans stopper Emiliano Martinez despite being one-on-one, something that has further underlined the Blues' lack of potency in front of the target, as per BBC Sport.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Sky Sports News reported that Graham Potter was subsequently relieved of his duties after just seven months, with just seven wins from 22 Premier League matches in charge.

Last month, former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko backed the 22-year-old to find his feet in English football, stating to BBC Sport that "Chelsea have bought a talented player when he is very young, for the future. He's just starting his path in a massive football career."

What has Dean Jones said about Mykhailo Mudryk?

Transfer insider Jones has questioned whether Chelsea actually should've signed Mudryk in the first place, though he believes that he is still adapting to the English game and it may take until next season to see the Ukrainian shine at Stamford Bridge.

Jones told GMS: "I just don't think they ever needed him in the first place and now, because they've spent so much money on him, they've got to find a role for him in the team and make it work. It's really tricky, but in these early stages, I'm not too worried about it. From the player's point of view, it takes a while to settle into English football sometime and we won't see the full effect of him until next season."

Will Mykhailo Mudryk be a success at Chelsea?

In all honesty, it would be too soon to judge Mudryk at this moment in time and it was always going to be a signing that required patience from everyone involved.

The £97k-a-week ace has made a huge jump from the Ukrainian Premier League to the English top flight and his ambition to succeed should be respected.

Before moving to Chelsea, the 22-year-old had managed to register seven and six assists from 12 appearances in the league for Shakhtar Donetsk, as per Transfermarkt, demonstrating that he does have significant talent that can benefit the Blues across the long term.

With Chelsea once again in the hunt for a new manager, it could well prove to be the spark that gets Mudryk firing on all cylinders at Stamford Bridge.