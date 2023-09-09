Highlights Chelsea have made an underhwelming start to the Premier League season.

Journalist Dean Jones believes two of their squad must step up and start to perform.

Pochettino has a key responsibility to get the best out of an expensive signing this term.

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk “needs to step up” his performances at Stamford Bridge, as journalist Dean Jones name drops another player to GIVEMESPORT whose displays must improve this season.

Mauricio Pochettino has got off to an underwhelming start in charge of the Blues this term, having earned just four points out of a possible 12.

Chelsea news – Mykhailo Mudryk

Much was expected of Mudryk when Chelsea shelved out almost £89m to bring him to Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. The 22-year-old had been close to a move to Arsenal after head coach Mikel Arteta requested another option to his forward line heading into the second half of the season.

But Chelsea co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly acted quickly to snoop the Ukraine international from under the noses of the Gunners, wrapping up his signature in a deal worth £88.5m. Upon his arrival, Mudryk could not help but express his delight at moving to Stamford Bridge, having impressed in the first half of the campaign at Shakhtar (via Sky Sports).

“I'm so happy to sign for Chelsea. This is a huge club in a fantastic league, and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I'm excited to meet my new teammates, and I'm looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”

However, it hasn’t been plain sailing for Mudryk on his arrival in west London. Potter, who was head coach upon the winger’s signing at Chelsea, was sacked two months later before interim manager Frank Lampard failed to get the best out of the young talent. It’s now left up to Pochettino to nurture the holder of Ukraine’s record transfer fee, who is yet to hit the back of the net for Chelsea.

Mykhailo Mudryk vs Chelsea squad - Premier League 2023/24 Output Squad Rank Shots per game 0.7 =10th Key passes per game 0.7 8th Dribbles per game 0.7 =10th Pass success rate 77.4% 16th Average rating 6.15 15th

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Mudryk?

Jones believes that Chelsea are now in a situation where Mudryk must up his game and suggests the same is true of £60m left-back Marc Cucurella after watching Ben Chilwell become the Blues’ most advanced player. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“Now we're at the stage at Chelsea where they need him to start performing and making an impact in this team. Currently, for Chelsea, you're looking at the most advanced and dangerous player being Chilwell. That's not a good place to be. Whatever Pochettino has seen in him that he thinks is good, he needs to rethink it. Chilwell is a good attacking left-back, but he's not a forward or an outright winger, and that's the point Chelsea have got to. “They must draw that in a bit, and Mudryk needs to step up. The same applies to Cucurella. He must assess himself against what is expected of Chilwell and debate whether he can get to that standard and offer the same things.”

What has Mudryk made of his start to life at Chelsea?

When interviewed by Sky Sports in March, Mudryk admitted that it had been a tough start to life at Chelsea, having been unable to make an impression on a struggling side. Asked about his start in the Premier League, Mudryk said:

“I can say yes, it's a lot of pressure, but it's not the first time. I like this pressure because one day, that guy who said I’m a loser, one day he will say I’m a winner. Time will tell.”

However, the Blues star has joked about almost joining Arsenal and has expressed no regret at not linking up with international team-mate Oleksandr Zinchenko at the Emirates Stadium.

“He helped me a lot. I like him so much. We often joke about Arsenal, Chelsea and what colour London is. But I like this guy, he is a very funny and very kind guy. We spend time always [with each other] in a positive way.”

Will Pochettino get the best out of Mudryk?

Jones has already told GIVEMESPORT that Mudryk talks a good game but must begin to see evidence of this on the pitch. During the Ukraine star’s best spell of his career, when he plied his trade for Shakhtar during the first half of last season, the Chelsea talent was utilised as a left-winger, bagging ten goals and registering eight assists in 18 appearances. Whilst used in the same position for most of his time at Stamford Bridge, Mudryk isn’t the star player in the side that everybody looks to for inspiration.

At a price tag of close to £89m, Mudryk must start performing like the side’s most important player to recreate his “dazzling” pre-January levels and begin to pay that price tag. However, with the sudden move to the Premier League, the winger must be given time to acclimatise before judging the success of the transfer.