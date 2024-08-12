Highlights Lukaku is waiting on Osimhen's move in order to leave Chelsea, while the west Londoners are not ruling out a move for the Napoli star.

Chelsea are eyeing up a potential loan move for the Nigerian, though his current employers want straight cash.

Osimhen, previously linked with Paris Saint-Germain, wants to leave the Serie A club.

Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku is having to wait for Victor Osimhen’s situation to be sorted in order for him to move onto pastures this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, who also reveal that the latter has told Napoli about his desire to leave.

The Blues, under the fresh stewardship of Enzo Maresca, have been one of the busiest Premier League sides in the summer transfer window, snaring the likes of Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Marc Guiu.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have made 35 permanent transfers in two years under Todd Boehly’s ownership.

A proven centre forward at the top level, however, is what Chelsea are missing after their pursuit for Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion, whose demands were not met by the west London-based outfit, not coming to fruition.

Lukaku ‘Still Wanted’ at Napoli

Currently stuck at Stamford Bridge

Close

As Chelsea’s third most-expensive arrival at £97.5 million, the enigmatic Belgian has flattered to deceive in his second stint at the club – and is due a permanent move away in order to revitalise his career at the age of 31.

Across both spells in the capital, Belgium’s all-time top goalscorer notched a paltry 15 goals in 59 games, while providing for his teammates on just two occasions.

Currently stuck at Stamford Bridge with no resolution on his future, GMS sources understand that he is patiently waiting for Osimhen’s situation with Chelsea among those interested in the Nigerian talisman’s signature.

Osimhen, Lukaku, N. Jackson - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Osimhen Lukaku Jackson Minutes 1,990 2,647 2,810 Goals 15 13 14 Assists 3 3 5 Shots per game 3.6 2 2.3 Key passes per game 0.9 0.9 1.1 Dribbles per game 0.6 0.3 1.5 Overall rating 6.98 6.83 7.07

As things stand, Napoli are still contenders for the striker’s services but, according to GMS sources, a swap deal between Osimhen, who has scored 76 goals in 133 outings for the Gli Azzurri, and Lukaku is off the cards.

What is important in their discussions is that a deal, most likely a permanent exit, can be secured sooner rather than later given the new campaign is just around the corner. Antwerpen-born Lukaku notched plundered a total of 21 goals and four assists in 47 outings last season, proving his potent nature in front of goal.

Osimhen’s Chelsea Move ‘Not Ruled Out’

Blues contemplate loan, Napoli want strictly cash

Close

As alluded to, 25-year-old Osimhen - previously described as 'world-class' - is among those on Chelsea’s striker shortlist as they look to bolster their attacking depth heading towards Maresca’s maiden campaign in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain, in the wake of Kylian Mbappe’s exit, were previously monitoring the Napoli star’s situation but, per GMS sources, they are unwilling to meet both his and his employers’ demands.

That said, the former Lille and VfL Wolfsburg marksman is keen on embarking on a new challenge before the summer transfer window closes for business, having informed his Serie A employers of his desire to leave.

Related Chelsea Situation With Victor Osimhen 'Unchanged' Chelsea are in the market for a new striker but any move for Victor Osimhen isn't accelerating, according to Fabrizio Romano.

GMS sources hold the understanding that Chelsea have not ruled out a move for Osimhen - who was a key figure in his side’s Scudetto-winning campaign in 2022/23, scoring 31 goals in all competitions, but ironing out the intricacies of the deal is difficult.

For the Blues, they are interested in signing Osimhen on a loan deal, whereas – according to GMS sources - Napoli are overly keen to work on a strictly cash basis with them demanding a mammoth fee for his signature.

All statistics per WhoScored and Transfermarkt - correct as of 12/08/2024