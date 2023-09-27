Highlights Journalist Paul Brown believes that Chelsea is in desperate need of a striker like Ivan Toney, who has proven himself in the Premier League.

Chelsea are now in 'desperate need' of a striker like Ivan Toney this season, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT during an interview.

Toney has been sidelined since the back end of last season following a betting scandal, but he is expected to be back in action in time for the January transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Ivan Toney

It's impossible to say, but things might've looked a lot different for Toney had the betting incident not seen him banned from football for eight months. The striker had been in fine form, having netted 20 times in 33 Premier League appearances before the charge was levelled against him. And what's more, there were some suggestions that he might've been in line for a big-money move at the end of the campaign.

Unquestionably one of the division's best marksmen, there is a growing feeling that Toney could be on the move from Brentford when he returns from his enforced break. Journalist Ben Jacobs suggested to GIVEMESPORT last week that Chelsea could push for a move, in an attempt to fix their woes in front of goal.

Nicolas Jackson arrived at the club in the summer transfer window and was dubbed as the man to bring goals to the Stamford Bridge outfit, but so far it hasn't worked out for the former Villarreal man. In fact, the £30 million star has scored just once in the league, with some critics claiming he isn't cut out for the job as the Blues' main striker.

While perhaps a harsh assessment of the relatively young attacker's ability, it is clear to see that Chelsea lacks a viable goal threat right now, with Toney looking like the best available option on the market. As a result, there is a feeling Chelsea could be one of the clubs fighting it out for the English international's signature.

Premier League - 2022/23 top scorers Player Goals Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 36 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 30 Ivan Toney (Brentford) 20 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) 18 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 16 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) 15 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 15 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 15 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 14 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 14 All stats according to the Premier League

What has Paul Brown said about Ivan Toney and Chelsea?

When quizzed about where he expects Toney to go after leaving Brentford, journalist Brown admitted Chelsea appeared the most viable option for the forward right now. Pointing towards his excellent record in the Premier League, the reliable reporter hinted he could be the exact player the two-time European champions are after:

“Chelsea do need someone like Toney, a lot more than Arsenal. They are playing well scoring goals and not having much trouble in that area of the pitch. “So yeah, Chelsea are in desperate need of a proven Premier League goalscorer, whether that's Toney or not remains to be seen. But he is someone who at least we know can score goals in the Premier League. “It's going to be a while before he's back on anyone's radar. No one knows how he will look when he's clear to play again. So there's no help coming for Chelsea anytime soon. “It's September. They need to find answers from within their own squad before they look outside and that's down to Pochettino.”

How much would Ivan Toney cost Chelsea to buy?

Of course, any prospective deal will hinge on how much Brentford demand for the striker's signature. With a contract that is set to run until the summer of 2025, it's difficult to imagine the Bees letting him go on the cheap, as they look to recoup a hefty transfer fee for one of their best-ever players.

When asked about the prospect of selling their talisman after his ban expires, Brentford manager Thomas Frank admitted it would cost any side wanting his services somewhere in the region of £100 million. An unrealistic valuation for a player with less than two years remaining on his deal? Perhaps. But a clear indication of what it could take for him to join.

That is, of course, in stark correlation to his current market value, which rather unsurprisingly plummeted since the ban was put into place. Prior to his suspension, Toney's Transfermarkt value was hovering at around £43 million, whereas now, it's closer to £30 million instead.

Will Chelsea chase Ivan Toney's signature in the January window?

With his ban set to come to an end in the middle of January, it's difficult to see any club chasing after him during the winter window. If they did, it would mean they'd be signing a player without any first-team action in over eight months, which would constitute as a massive risk.

It just depends how desperate the west Londoners are for a Premier League-proven centre-forward. After six matches, Chelsea share the same amount of goals in the Premier League as relegation candidate Sheffield United, indicating there is a clear issue for them to address.