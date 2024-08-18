When Enzo Maresca interviewed for the Leicester City job in June 2023, it came on the same day as his son's birthday. Maresca chose not to reschedule and instead spoke directly with Leicester chair Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha. However, ahead of the call he grabbed a marker pen and wrote, “This better be worth it!” on his office whiteboard.

“It was June 4 last summer and I was talking to Leicester instead of celebrating with my son,” said Maresca. "I missed part of the party and I needed a good reason why to explain to my son. I think getting the Leicester job was that!"

Putting football above family for a few hours paid off and would set Maresca on a rapid path to managerial success and banish the ghosts of an ill-fated spell at Parma between May and November 2021.

After leaving his role as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City to join Leicester, Maresca would guide the Foxes back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, winning the Championship title with 97 points.

And when Mauricio Pochettino left Chelsea after just a year following a two-day end-of-season review in May, 44-year-old Maresca quickly became the leading contender for the job due to his dynamic and possession-based style of play.

Chelsea moved fast, fearing a Manchester United approach with Erik ten Hag's future still uncertain at the time. Sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart flew out to Ibiza where Maresca was holidaying, and by the time they arrived, the Italian had already watched several Chelsea games and impressed his interviewers with his encyclopedic football knowledge.

Maresca's Five-Year Contract Aligns with Chelsea's Long-Term Project

The Italian has been encouraged to challenge Chelsea's board

Chelsea wanted an unflinching head coach with a clear identity. And having found Maresca, owners Clearlake-Boehly felt it important to hand him a five-year contract, in stark contrast to the two-year deal proffered to Pochettino.

Maresca should not be viewed as a 'yes man'. He is a forthright character who will stick to his principles. And Chelsea's leadership have encouraged him to challenge them.

Maresca was inspired into coaching by Manuel Pellegrini when playing under him at Malaga and would go on to become his assistant at West Ham in 2020. And along with later winning the 2022/23 treble as Guardiola's number two, he also led Manchester City's Elite Development Squad to the 2020/21 Premier League 2 title. Both Pellegrini and Guardiola had a big influence on Maresca, teaching him not to doubt himself even during tough times.

"Let me say this, I see what Enzo wants to do, and I like it. And I don't just say that because he's my friend," said Guardiola after Manchester City’s 4-2 pre-season win over Chelsea in Columbus. "The most important thing as a manager is to believe in something deeply, but deeply, deeply. Whatever the results, I stick with my idea. Enzo believes in what he does and will have success. I don't know how long it will take, but he will have it."

“He was with me for one year as a player at Malaga and two years as an assistant, so of course he learned a bit from me,” added Pellegrini, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT. "He is open-minded, and has many different ideas, but the key is then to choose just one. And you must be convinced it is the best way to play, even in your worst moments. When you’re winning it’s very easy, but when you lose a few games in a row you must not change. Enzo is intelligent and will stick to his convictions and this is why I think he will succeed at Chelsea."

Maresca Will be Given Time Despite High Expectations

He could keep his job even without Champions League qualification

Like most Chelsea coaches, Maresca will inevitably be under immediate scrutiny from a demanding fan base, but Chelsea’s owners intend to be patient with him.

Co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali – who represents Clearlake Capital and is the most influential figure at the club – is fully sold on Maresca and was heavily involved in the process to hire him. Clearlake own 62 percent of Chelsea and Eghbali, along with his business partner Jose Feliciano, are the two key decision makers. Todd Boehly may get his name in the headlines, but Chelsea are very much a Clearlake club and as long as Eghbali, who was ever-present in pre-season, and Feliciano are both on board, any Chelsea boss is safe.

There is unlikely to be an end-of-season review next summer, at least not one framed around whether Maresca stays or goes, even though Chelsea is precisely the kind of club where a bad patch of results can dramatically change plans.

GIVEMESPORT understands Chelsea's owners expect to qualify for the Champions League this season and will thus hope to avoid a slow start like last campaign that ultimately cost Pochettino his job despite a strong end to the season. However, even if Chelsea fail to make the top four, Maresca won't necessarily pay with his job.

He said:

"Nobody from the club asked me for Champions League this year. Nobody said we need to finish in the [top] four. What they said is that we need to arrive and compete, step by step."

Last season, Chelsea managed just one win in their first six games, but from Boxing Day to the end of the 2023/24 season, they were one of the top-four sides in the Premier League and Pochettino finished with five-straight victories. It wasn’t enough for the Argentine to keep his job, although this was down to season-wide results and not fully buying into the recruitment or football model, including being against a new set-piece department which is now functional and run by Bernado Cueva.

Along with returning to the Champions League, high priority has been placed on success in the inaugural expanded Club World Cup in America. The finances for the tournament are yet to be finalised, but clubs are likely to receive around £40m for entering and close to treble that number if they win the tournament.

Chelsea are hoping and planning for an 80 game season and Maresca knows that's more than enough fixtures to show what he and his young squad are capable of.

What Maresca Made of Pre-Season

He won't change his philosophy

Chelsea played five matches in five States in a whirlwind 18-day tour of America with their only victory coming against Club America in Atlanta. They lost to Celtic (4-1), Manchester City (4-2) and Real Madrid (2-1), having kicked off their pre-season with a 2-2 draw against Wrexham in Santa Clara. Chelsea then returned to Stamford Bridge and drew 1-1 with Italian champions Inter thanks to a late Lesley Ugochukwu equaliser in their best performance under Maresca to date.

Maresca has already seen from pre-season both the potential of his players and some of the challenges that lie ahead.

Off-season results don’t usually matter, but Maresca has noted the need to sharpen up defensively, having seen his side ship 13 goals. Part of the issue was adopting a high line without pressure against the ball, something Maresca stressed was done out of habit from Pochettino's time at the club.

"You can't hold the line very high when there is no pressure on the ball. This is suicide." bemoaned Maresca. "It's a habit from last season. One of my first meetings with the squad was about the amount of goals we conceded last year with the defensive line very high. It's something we are working on."

At the other end, the encouraging news is Chelsea looked pretty fluid and dangerous going forward, but they need to cut out the sloppy errors at the back as players get acclimatised to Maresca’s possession-heavy 4-3-3 system that relies on a meticulous build-up, a ball-playing goalkeeper, an inverted full-back, traditional wide wingers and a gung-ho number eight.

Maresca won’t compromise, even if teething problems lead to errors. This was apparent at Leicester from day one as well. And during April’s 2-1 win over Birmingham City at the King Power Stadium, Maresca made sure Mads Hermansen knew there would be no going off script. In the first half, the Danish goalkeeper ambled on the ball, allowing Jay Stansfield to block his clearance and score. Yet instead of lingering on the mistake, Maresca told Hermansen he must persist playing the ball short or risk being subbed.

“For me, it all starts with Mads,” said Maresca after the match, which Leicester won thanks to a late Stephy Mavididi goal. "I said to him, 'If in the second half you play it long, you go off!' And he showed personality. He continued to play it short."

Luckily for Maresca at Leicester, he won 13 of his first 14 Championship games and the squad adapted smoothly to the new system. If pre-season is anything to go by, Chelsea look like they'll need a bit more time to gel. Yet having rigid principles doesn't mean Maresca won't be tactically flexible.

"From outside it might be difficult to recognise," he explained. "But since I've started at Chelsea, we have played in different ways on the ball. Against Inter, we played differently to the other pre-season games, and off the ball we also pressed in different ways. We tried to adapt.

"We won’t always play in one way. Malo Gusto has played right back, left back, inside and outside. Christopher Nkunku has been used as a nine, ten and winger. We are looking at options and trying to put players in positions where they are at their best."

Nkunku, Lavia and James Are All Fit

The trio all had injury woes last season

Chelsea’s pre-season also had plenty of positives, most notably significant minutes for Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia and Reece James, all of whom missed much of last season through injury.

Nkunku got three goals and an assist, and no one played more than his 443 minutes. Chelsea are convinced the French attacker is going to be a difference-maker this season.

"I know Christo from years ago and I love him," said Maresca. "He is ideal for the way we want to play. He can play in the pocket, as a nine or on the wing. At the moment, we are using him in the pocket and he is doing very well."

Nkunku also told GIVEMESPORT he's not yet 100 percent fit and expects to be even sharper as the season progresses:

"I hope I will be fit soon. I don't have a favourite position. I just want to work and accept the ideas of the coach. He said I can play as winger, striker or ten and that's correct."

Chelsea players with most minutes in pre-season Player Minutes Goals Assists Christopher Nkunku 433 3 1 Malo Gusto 400 0 0 Noni Madueke 387 3 1 Levi Colwill 373 0 0 Romeo Lavia 367 0 2

Lavia looked motivated and added dynamism to the centre of the park. He got two assists, including an effortless deep pass leading to Noni Madueke’s goal against Manchester City.

James, who retains the armband given to him by Pochettino, is having to get used to a new role as an inverted full-back. He played 323 minutes in America before picking up a minor hamstring injury against Real Madrid. The 24-year-old could feature against Swiss side Servette in Chelsea's Europa Conference League playoff. Even if healthy, he was always going to miss the first four Premier League games due to suspension.

It remains to be seen whether Maresca prefers to invert the right full-back as he did with Ricardo at Leicester, or if Marc Cucurella – absent from the pre-season tour of America after winning the Euros with Spain – is viewed as a more natural fit. Cucurella started inverting under Pochettino in April's 2-2 comeback draw at Aston Villa and ended last season in a rich vein of form. James' game is more suited towards bombing forwards, but he is happy to take on any role.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, James said:

"I try and help the team as much as possible wherever I play. Even if I am playing in goal, I'll try and help the team! I am enjoying being back playing again. "The difference with Maresca's system is I play inverted. When I played right back under Pochettino, I kind of just got up and down. Now it’s a bit different. Sometimes I am kind of in the middle and not getting forwards as much. It’s a different role, but it’s a good one, and I feel it could change quite a bit depending on opponents and stuff. "Maresca has been amazing from the moment he came in. His ideas are very clear. We just need some time now to execute them."

Enzo Fernandez Expected to Become Chelsea's Vice-Captain

He has apologised to Chelsea's squad for his part in a racist video

In James’ absence, Enzo Fernandez is expected to captain Chelsea and take on an official vice-captain role. Enzo skippered Chelsea in their pre-season draw with Inter and twice took the armband off James in America.

"He is one of the important players," Maresca told GIVEMESPORT. "When we took off Reece, he gave the 'bracelet' to Enzo. This shows how Enzo is respected inside the squad. I think that's quite clear."

Maresca has had to reconsider his leadership group given Conor Gallagher is not currently available for selection as he waits to see if a move to Atletico Madrid can be finalised in the coming days. Gallagher played in 50 of Chelsea’s 51 games in 2023/24, starting 46 times and captaining the side in 28 matches with James and Ben Chilwell either injured or benched.

Last season's vice-captain Chilwell has his own future in doubt after getting just 64 minutes during pre-season. Chilwell has looked visibly frustrated in training. And after one session in Columbus, he ran straight down the tunnel whilst the rest of the squad stayed on the pitch for a lap of honour to thank watching fans. Maresca has twice used Malo Gusto at left-back ahead of starting Chilwell there and conceded the England full-back isn't a fit for his system.

"He's a left-back, for sure, but the 'Chilly' situation is a bit delicate," said Maresca. "We are trying to find a solution for him in terms of a position. He probably needs a bit of time. We want players that can perform at 100 percent in their positions.

"When you train every day and don't get any minutes, it is not good for players or for me and I need to make a decision. Probably it is better to leave and go and get minutes. The transfer window is open so we will see what happens."

It will prove quite a turnaround for Enzo if he leads Chelsea out against Manchester City to kick off the new Premier League season. He returned late to Chelsea after winning the Copa America with Argentina, but that victory was overshadowed by Enzo live-streaming himself and several international team-mates singing a racist and transphobic song about the French national team. Wesley Fofana was quick to call it “uninhibited racism” in a post on X.

Enzo made a face-to-face apology to Chelsea's squad immediately after joining up with them and has also committed to donating a significant sum to an anti-racism charity, which the club will match via the Chelsea Foundation. Chelsea believe Enzo has shown maturity and contrition and they now consider the matter closed, even though a FIFA investigation remains ongoing.

"The player made a statement and apologised," said Maresca. "In the end, my players are all human beings. And I don't think any of them have bad intentions. Enzo clarified the situation. The club did the same. There is nothing to add. I don't think there is any problem at all."

Meanwhile, Fofana first cryptically posted a photo of Dragon Ball Z protagonist Goku in a healing tank, which was interpreted by some as him trying to move past the incident. He then deleted his original X post calling Enzo's video racist.

“I trust him because I know him," said Fofana, who specifically asked to speak to British journalists about the subject in America. "I know he is not racist. I felt a little bit upset. But now, it is done. And I hope this has educated him a bit. We need to educate everybody if we don't want a repeat. It's finished. We play together and need to stay together."

Fofana also confirmed all members of Chelsea's squad accepted Enzo's apology. And Chelsea's leadership team used James, Axel Disasi and new signing Tosin Adarabioyo as key figures to help defuse the situation.

Ten New Signings for £194m

Chelsea's owners have backed their head coach once again

Since Clearlake-Boehly took over in June 2022, over £1.2bn has been spent on new players. Ten new senior signings have arrived this window, including Estevao Willian – a generational talent who will join next summer after representing Palmeiras at the Club World Cup.

£54m Pedro Neto is the most expensive incoming from Wolves, while Kieran Dewsbury-Hall has switched from Leicester for £30m having played under Maresca for a season, which has undoubtedly helped him settle quickly. The 25-year-old missed part of pre-season with an ankle injury but has fast become a popular dressing room figure and impressed staff with his attitude, including staying on the pitch to pack up training cones and equipment after sessions. His Chelsea team-mates have jokingly nicknamed him ‘Teacher’s Pet’, but Dewsbury-Hall actually revealed he argues with Maresca quite a bit.

"Because I know him, some of the lads just say, 'Oh, what's he like?' and they have a little bit of banter with me," Dewsbury-Hall told GIVEMESPORT. "But I definitely wouldn't' say I'm the teacher's pet. if anything, me and him like to squabble because we know each other so well. It's nice that everyone can work with him and see what I had when I was at Leicester and hopefully we can all flourish."

So what qualities does Dewsbury-Hall like about Maresca in particular?

"He's really, really good. He's very focused, passionate and determined about what he wants to do. So we know when we set foot on the football pitch it's all work and nothing else. And then when you have your alone time with him, he is a nice man. He was in the game for 20 years as a player, so he knows what it's like. He's got a great personality balance which is good."

"I didn't know that [the players are calling Dewsbury-Hall 'Teacher's Pet']," added Maresca with a smile. "But at the moment, he is speaking a 'different language' to his team-mates because he knows what to do on and off the ball. He knows when to get in the box, when to move out wide and when to take up different positions. It's because we worked together for a year and I have asked him to talk to his team-mates and help them."

Filip Jorgensen is perhaps the most intriguing addition, given the importance of the goalkeeper to Maresca. The 22-year-old will now compete with Robert Sanchez for the number one spot. Jorgensen joined for £20.7m despite only agreeing a five-year Villarreal contract extension in March, but claims he has been given no guarantees he's the starting keeper.

"No one has told me I am number one," said Jorgensen, who was born in Sweden but has been capped by Denmark's Under-21s. "I have a very good relationship with Robert. He has welcomed me very well and I think we are doing some good training sessions together."

Sanchez has enjoyed a solid pre-season despite playing behind a leaky defence. He made some quality saves against Wrexham and Club America and the 26-year-old Spaniard is convinced he has the right attributes to keep Jorgensen out of the side.

"I know what I can bring to the team," Sanchez told GIVEMESPORT. "The goalkeeper here needs to 'have a pair' and show a bit of personality. I think I am the right guy for that. Right now, I'm feeling really confident in training.

"It's about just being a bit different to what a normal goalkeeper is like. You need to have a bit of arrogance, hold the ball, show a bit, and like I said 'have a pair' and show a bit of quality."

6ft 5in Tosin is viewed as another important player and will compete with Wesley Fofana for a starting spot against Manchester City and throughout the season. Tosin joined on a free transfer after leaving Fulham, with Chelsea fending off competition from Newcastle and a late attempt by Manchester United to hijack the deal. He has been signed for his impact in both boxes. Tosin is not a like-for-like replacement for Thiago Silva in terms of profile, but Chelsea believe his height, calmness on the ball and set-piece threat will all prove valuable assets.

GIVEMESPORT understands that Tosin also took it upon himself to help resolve the sensitive Enzo saga and has already developed a bond with Maresca, with the Chelsea head coach even pranking him in pre-season.

"I am not sure that I laughed at it, but when I was in the ice bath he came over and splashed it all over me, which was nice!" revealed Tosin. "It's just a bit of a joke with the boys. He's a great, great personality. We all get along with him. He does have a bit of a joke at times, but he also demands a lot from us. He is very exciting to work with."

Marc Guiu is another player to watch this season after moving from Barcelona after Chelsea triggered his £5m release clause. The 18-year-old looked lively in pre-season and scored a header against Club America. Guiu may well have done enough to convince Chelsea not to send him out on loan. He really isn't your typical La Masia graduate. Guiu has sound technique and movement, but there is also something refreshingly old-fashioned and 'Hulkish' about the way he stomps around the area and presses.

Chelsea have also added midfielder Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa, with the £19m signing still recovering from an ankle injury sustained at Villa Park. And Renato Veiga has joined from Basel for £12m. The 21-year-old can play left-back, centre-back or in defensive midfield, with Chelsea valuing his versatility.

Caleb Wiley (£8.5m, Atlanta United) and Aaron Anselmino (£15.6m, Boca Juniors) have both been signed as well. Wiley has been loaned to Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg and Anselmino will stay at Boca for 2024/25.

Chelsea's 2024/25 Incomings Pedro Neto Wolves £54M Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Leicester £30M Estevao Willian (for 2025) Palmeiras £29.1M Filip Jorgensen Villarreal £20.7M Omari Kellyman Aston Villa £19M Aaron Anselmino Boca Juniors £15.6M Renato Veiga Basel £12M Marc Guiu Barcelona £5M Caleb Wiley Atlanta United £8.5M Tosin Adarabioyo Fulham Free

Four More Signings Could Come

Joao Felix close to returning to Chelsea

Chelsea aren't done yet. Four more names could arrive by August 30. And there is a strong chance Joao Felix will return to Stamford Bridge following his six-month loan spell there between January and May 2023.

Felix has already agreed to the move, and to fit within Chelsea's incentive-driven wage structure, but talks are ongoing with Atletico Madrid over a package. Atleti want around €50m and Chelsea have offered closer to €40m – the same fee they agreed with Atleti for Samu Omorodion before the transfer dramatically fell through.

Having signed Julian Alvarez from Manchester City for an initial €75m, Atleti need a sale in order to add Gallagher, who has already done his medical, spent five days waiting in a Madrid hotel, and is now back in London training away from the first team until he discovers whether the move can be completed. Atleti want clarity this weekend and to try and unveil Gallagher on Wednesday next week along with their other signings.

Chelsea are currently putting pressure on Atleti, knowing how desperate they are to still sign Gallagher. It's been a tense situation but one that isn't likely to drag on much longer.

A Barcelona return for Felix is currently near-impossible since Atleti only want a permanent sale, but the Portuguese playmaker does have genuine interest from Aston Villa. Unai Emery and Villa's sporting director Monchi were optimistic on Felix joining before Chelsea entered the race. Villa were even prepared to bid the bulk of the €60m they received for Moussa Diaby following his move to Saudi side Al-Ittihad in July. But Villa have been left irked by Felix's agent, Jorge Mendes, who they suspect is orchestrating the move to Chelsea after already sending another client, Neto, there last week. Games aside, though, the reality is Felix prefers a move to Stamford Bridge over Villa Park.

Felix would likely be deployed as a left-winger given the plethora of existing central options. And Chelsea are also working on another traditional striker, with Victor Osimhen still the priority target.

Chelsea have held talks with Napoli about a loan with an option to buy. And Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has also suggested adding an obligation clause contingent on Chelsea qualifying for the Champions League. The challenge is Osimhen prefers to move permanently, and has already agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain.

As the window runs down, his position could change, especially if PSG don't return with a bid. But the French champions are suddenly unlikely to walk away after Goncalo Ramos suffered a serious ligament injury to his left ankle in PSG's 4-1 win at Le Havre and will be sidelined for at least three months.

It's a surprise in many ways that a higher volume of suitors haven't engaged with Napoli, and the main reason why is De Laurentiis' insistence that Osimhen's €120m+ release clause is paid in full. In the final days of the window, he may have to cede on price given Napoli can't afford to keep an unhappy Osimhen on a big wage beyond August.

Osimhen has grown frustrated by how long an exit has taken and could even turn to Saudi if a deal isn't agreed soon. Jeddah-based Al-Ahli haven't bid yet but Saudi dealmakers are monitoring the situation knowing Osimhen was tempted by a switch to Al-Hilal 12 months ago.

As it stands, though, Osimhen's clear priority is to stay in Europe. PSG remains of appeal, while the Nigerian has spoken to Chelsea legends Mikel John-Obi and Didier Drogba and would also welcome a Chelsea offer on the right terms. However, talk of Arsenal entering the race is premature at this stage.

GIVEMESPORT understands it is also not true Chelsea won't pay Osimhen his desired wage, believed to be around £250k-per-week. It's more about when that kind of money is paid and on what terms. The challenge is ultimately in convincing Osimhen to buy into Chelsea's wage structure, which requires a reduction in seasons without Champions League and for players to back themselves to succeed in order to get lucrative salaries.

Chelsea believe there could still be a late-window opportunity since Napoli and Osimhen will be in a weaker position to stick to their demands unless another suitor comes calling.

Elsewhere, Genk goalkeeper Mike Penders is set to join Chelsea for around £17m. The 6ft 7in giant, who is still only 19, has agreed a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge and is expected to be loaned back to the Belgian club for this season.

And Chelsea are in advanced talks for 16-year-old Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Mec. A deal is not fully yet agreed, but a fee is currently being discussed in the region of £20m.

Outgoings Crucial Between Now and August 30

Many players could depart Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are going to be incredibly busy with outgoings between now and the end of the summer window. Their official website lists a senior squad of 43 players. But by adding those already loaned out, and any youngsters who got minutes last season, the total is actually 53.

Chelsea wanted to keep numbers down in America, so they only took an initial 28-man squad, with Moises Caicedo and Enzo also joining up with the squad following the Copa America.

"We spent 20 days in America with 28 players, so it was quite good to manage the squad" said Maresca. “Now we have guys who are not part of the squad and are training apart. At the moment, it is not difficult, but if I start to think I have 43 players, it’s not good.

"It's a question for [sporting directors] Paul [Winstanley] and Laurence [Stewart]. I am not the guy to find solutions for players, otherwise they have to pay me double!"

Chelsea have already brought in £85m in sales following the departures of Ian Maatsen (£37.5m, Aston Villa), Omari Hutchinson (£18m, Ipswich), Lewis Hall (£28m, Newcastle) and Diego Moreira (£1.5m, Strasbourg) and relieved the wage bill of big eaners Thiago Silva (Fluminense) and Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray), who both left on free transfers.

Meanwhile, Alfie Gilchrist (Sheffield United), Andrey Santos (Strasbourg) and Lesley Ugochukwu (Southampton) have all been loaned out. But there is a lot more work still to do...

Chelsea urgently want to sell Romelu Lukaku and are in advanced talks with Napoli, who hope to get a transfer done for under €35m despite Chelsea's €45m asking price. It is likely a compromise will be reached and Lukaku has already agreed terms on a three-year contract. His pending Napoli arrival will be a separate deal to any Chelsea pursuit of Osimhen, even though both players have naturally come up in the same talks.

Armando Broja is another player Chelsea are trying hard to sell and an exit is expected to be finalised next week. Ipswich are the latest Premier League side to make an enquiry but they are unwilling to meet Chelsea's £30m valuation, meaning only a loan is feasible. Broja hasn't yet given Ipswich a green light to proceed. He is still assessing his options and would still be keen on Everton if they can finance a deal, which will likely require the departure of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Stuttgart have also made an approach, but Wolves are no longer considering the Albanian striker. And a return to Fulham, where Broja played eight games on loan last season without scoring, can also be ruled out.

Trevoh Chalobah is another probable departure, even though he is contracted at Chelsea until 2028. Chalobah was excluded from the pre-season tour of America despite finishing the season strongly under Pochettino last campaign. Chelsea are seeking at least £25m, which appears a bargain fee in the current market.

Crystal Palace are a genuine suitor and Fulham retain a long-standing interest as they look to replace Tosin. Chalobah is open to staying in London, which helps both clubs. However, he ideally wants European football, which could play into Aston Villa's hands, who are another team to keep an eye on. Newcastle are for now focused on signing Marc Guehi yet struggling to meet Palace's £70m valuation. Chalobah could come into their thinking if they fail to land Guehi. Chelsea have decided to keep Chalobah training with the Under-21s until a concrete offer arrives in order not to give false hope of a first-team return, and ultimately put pressure on an exit.

Djordje Petrovic could be sold or loaned, too, despite finishing last season as Chelsea's number one. Chelsea's preference is to send Petrovic to Strasbourg on loan, but it requires buy-in from the Serbian, who realises he has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Jorgensen. Fiorentina enquired prior to signing former Manchester United keeper David de Gea on a free transfer. Genoa and Bournemouth have also considered Petrovic without making a bid to date.

Chelsea may also consider offers of around £30m for Noni Madueke with Newcastle interested. And Raheem Sterling must decide whether he is willing to stay should Felix arrive, and with Mykhailo Mudryk and Neto both options on the left side as well. Sterling is content at Chelsea and well-suited to Maresca's style. At Manchester City, he was successfully used as a touchline-hugging winger and were his £350k-per-week wages lower, there would perhaps be no serious thought of a sale.

Sterling has been linked with Juventus, although had no direct contact with the Italian giants. And he has also been pitched to several Saudi clubs this summer, including Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah, but GIVEMESPORT understands he is not prepared to join the Saudi Pro League at this stage in his career. Al-Hilal did make a formative approach 12 months ago and Sterling made his position clear, and it hasn't changed since. His priority is still to play regularly for Chelsea and in doing so boost his England chances.

"[People think] I'm 38 or something," said 29-year-old Sterling. "Football has different timings. There was a period with a lot of injuries and comebacks [for me]. I am looking forward to getting back in the England setup, that is for sure.

"I think Maresca gets the best out of me, and the best out of the team. He has come in and stamped his authority and the way he wants to play."

Elsewhere, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casedei are two other Chelsea players that could be sold between now and the end of the summer window.

Conor Gallagher's Unorthodox Exit

He is still a priority target for Atletico Madrid

But the big story is Gallagher, who faces a nervous few days ahead as he waits to see if he can finally join Atletico Madrid. He is not available for selection for Manchester City and will remain separated from the first team while the window is open.

Gallagher is understood to have impressed Atleti with the manner in which he has handled all the uncertainty. His move to the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium was contingent on Omorodion joining Chelsea so when that deal collapsed it left Gallagher in limbo.

The 24-year-old has since received assurances from Diego Simeone that he is still a priority signing. Should a deal not get done, and there is no panic yet, there remains a small chance Spurs bid for Gallagher, especially if offered the same €42m price as Atletico. The key question will be whether Chelsea make that number available to a Premier League rival.

Gallagher also has a two-year extension at Chelsea on the table with the option of a further 12 months, and putting pen to paper would put his wage on a par with the club's top midfield earners. But all parties are prioritising a switch to Atletico and remain optimistic, and if the deal finally goes through it will take Chelsea's outgoing fees to over £100m for this summer.

Many Chelsea fans will be disappointed to see Gallagher depart having made their position clear with a Shed End banner entitled 'Chelsea since birth' in May's 2-0 victory over Spurs at Stamford Bridge. But Chelsea's owners believe they need to look at the situation dispassionately. If they don't sell Gallagher now, they risk losing him on a free transfer next summer. And offering Gallagher a long-term contract, such as the five-year one he craves, is deemed risky given there are doubts about whether he's a 'Maresca fit', and Chelsea already have so much competition in central midfield.

Chelsea's Predicted, Back-up and Dream XIs

Three ways Maresca could line up

With everyone fit – and Chelsea only have James out at the moment – it is indeed hard to find a place for Gallagher in the starting XI. Enzo, Caicedo and Lavia could take up the three midfield spots, allowing Nkunku to lead the line, although that pushes Nicolas Jackson to the bench. And let's not forget, Jackson is also highly rated by Chelsea's recruitment team after netting 17 goals in his debut season – one more than Didier Drogba managed in 2004/05 – and is set to be rewarded with a new contract.

Cole Palmer has already signed a two-year extension keeping him at the club until 2033 with a wage of around £130k-per-week and further incremental increases to come. Palmer, who scored England's goal in their Euro 2024 Final loss to Spain, could be used as an advanced number eight or on the right side of the front line.

Maresca must also decide on his preferred centre-back pairing. Levi Colwill appears locked in on the left side, but it's a close call between Tosin and the fit-again Wesley Fofana on the right.

It's expected that Sanchez starts the season in goal, but Jorgensen is going to push him all season, especially once he settles in, having only joined from Villarreal in late July.

It is also possible to make a very strong Chelsea XI using the remaining squad players. GIVEMESPORT has included Dewsbury-Hall, Gusto and Mudryk in it, and the trio are all seen as having high ceilings.

If Gallagher wasn't potentially leaving he would clearly be in it, but Kellyman takes his place due to the fact there is an active Atletico Madrid transfer ongoing. Chilwell, Sterling, Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile also don't make this 'back-up' XI, which just shows how hard it could be for Maresca to keep everyone happy without a flurry of outgoings this month.

Chelsea are spoiled for choice, and should Felix and Osimhen arrive it's even harder to work out the 'dream' XI, which factors in players Chelsea could but haven't yet signed. In this scenario, Neto moves from left to right wing to accommodate Felix. And if Osimhen was to come in as the new number nine, it presents a challenge playing both Palmer and Nkunku.

Having a wealth of talent is in some respects a welcome selection headache for Maresca. Chelsea have a long season ahead and those who don't start the opening Premier League games will still feel they can make 50+ appearances across all competitions. But there is no doubt the squad size is swollen and Maresca will want to avoid scenario like under Graham Potter where players couldn't even fit in the Cobham dressing room or find a seat at team meetings.

Why Chelsea are Able to Spend Freely

There is method to their transfer 'madness'

Chelsea's spending frenzy has raised eyebrows with rival clubs and fans. But club sources insist they remain compliant with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). UEFA's Financial Fair Play is a little trickier to navigate, but the idea sanctions will soon be forthcoming is denied by Chelsea insiders. This position is backed up by the fact there have been no charges to date for the last set of released accounts for the year ending 30 June, 2023.

There are some concerning numbers in Chelsea's last set of accounts: £90.1m in pre-tax losses, a £404m wage bill and £745.2m spent on new players for the period 1 July, 2022 to 30 June, 2023.

Amortisation is up from £162.5m to £205m, although this accounting practice is actually what helps Chelsea spread costs by dividing large transfer fees across the length of a new signing's contract. It is also why the club triggered one-year contract extensions for Enzo and Mudryk in April. UEFA have since restricted the maximum amortisaiton period to five years, as a direct reaction to Chelsea offering longer-term contracts to several star signings, but the club was still able to exploit the loophole before it was shut.

Another bit of accounting wizardry is Chelsea Holdings selling assets to the club's parent company. BlueCo 22 bought two hotels for £76.3m and this profit, even though gained from the group's own coffers, counts positively towards Chelsea's PSR calculations. The Premier League ran a fair market valuation check of these deals, and it was a time-consuming process, but it's understood the valuation has not significantly changed. It was the same for Chelsea's £40m agreement with Infinite Athlete's for front-of-shirt sponsorship in 2023/24. Gaining approval was a painstaking process as the Premier League looked into links between Clearlake Capital, Toddy Boehly and Infinite Athlete, but in the end the overall cost of the deal was barely altered.

Chelsea have also moved their women's team under BlueCo control, although sources deny this is a PSR-related manoeuvre and is instead to ensure Chelsea Women sit on an equal standing to Chelsea and Strasbourg within the group.

It is easy to get lost in all the numbers, and put scrutiny on a range of creative accounting practices. But the reality is Chelsea have always had a strong history of outgoings. The 2023/24 financial year, for which figures will be available in March next year, has the summer 2023 sale of Mason Mount to Manchester United already on it for £55m, and should Lukaku, Gallagher and Broja all depart, it's possible Chelsea's net spend this window will be £0.

Failing to qualify for the Champions League is a blow both on the field and the books, but Club World Cup money is expected to be healthy and can be listed as 2024/25 income because the tournament is considered part of this season, even though it ends after the next PSR cutoff.

Chelsea are also confident that as long as they can through 2024/25 without breaches, they will have more leeway going forward since PSR will then be replaced with new financial rules already being shadow-trialed this season that are similar to UEFA's squad-cost control measures. Clubs will be able to spend 85 percent of total revenue on transfers, wages and agent fees, although there is a maximum spending cap to ensure rich teams don't simply have bottomless funds. Instead, the spending cap will be based on five-times the television revenue of the 20th placed Premier League team in a process known as 'anchoring'.

The bigger worry for Chelsea is arguably historical financial breaches under Roman Abramovich which the Premier League are currently looking into. Chelsea are cooperating, and even self-declared the issues, as they also did with UEFA prior to agreeing an £8m settlement. GIVEMESPORT understands the Premier League hope to clarify whether Chelsea are charged by no later than October.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters said:

"What we’re talking about is something historic. It's complicated where we have the club talking to us about things that have happened under a previous ownership. All I can say is that investigation is reaching a conclusion. But until it has done so, I can't really say what is going to happen next."

Chelsea Feel Enzo Maresca Will be a Success

He already has an aura at Cobham

Clearlake-Boehly are now into their third season in charge, and about to complete the end of a four-window plan. That means we can view this season and future windows as 'phase two' of the project.

Phase one has been very much about learning on the job, instilling a new structure and culture, and signing young talents for the future. For example, Chelsea are really excited about Estevao, Kendry Paez and Andrey Santos and believe these types of exciting profiles are investments not expenses.

But phase two will require results. Eghbali has said that Chelsea under Abramovich was "not terribly well-managed on the football, sporting or promotional side" but the club still won 21 trophies during the Russian billionaire's tenure. Under Clearlake-Boehly, Chelsea did come close to winning the League Cup last season, narrowly losing to Liveprool at Wembley in extra-time, but overall results have been rocky with 12th and 6th place finishes in the last two campaigns.

The buzzword under Maresca remains 'patience', which is why Chelsea's new head coach feels he will be afforded time to mould his new team.

“If I start to think about the previous managers that have been sacked, I can't focus," admitted Maresca. "What I can say is that the vision I have is that the club is looking for something for five or 10 years."

Not all Chelsea fans are prepared to wait up to 10 years for the vision to fully materialise, but even if the team get off to a slow start this season, Clearlake-Boehly are prepared to ignore the noise.

There is a firm belief within Chelsea's leadership that Maresca is not only a top coach, but a strategic and personality fit. And sources say he has an aura around Cobham, which is something several players felt former manager Graham Potter lacked.

When Potter was hired in September 2022, Chelsea's owners genuinely thought he'd follow the same path as Mikel Arteta, ride out a tough first season and kick-start their project to success. It wasn't to be for Potter, who was sacked less than seven months later, but the feeling is Maresca can succeed where he failed, hence the five-year contract handed to him.

Arteta was under pressure during his early months at Arsenal, but he also won the 2020 FA Cup in his first season. Clearlake-Boehly will be hoping Maresca can deliver some silverware sooner rather than later, since as ambitious and even groundbreaking as Chelsea's model may be, it ultimately relies on a full trophy cabinet to keep critics silent and the club unified.

Maresca is also far more likely to be compared to Pep than Arteta, even if he's quick to point out that beyond their similar looks, the pair are different characters. Maresca is now hoping he's given time and stability at Chelsea in order to challenge and one day eclipse his mentor.

"If people want to make comparisons I can't stop them," said Maresca. “I'd actually like to have long hair and blue eyes, and my wife probably thinks the same. The difference between us is that Pep is the best manager in the world and I am just one of the other managers.

"At this moment, Manchester City are dominating English football. But they have been working with the same manager for eight years. We have been working together here for a month. Hopefully, we can close the gap."