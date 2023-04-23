Chelsea missing out on their top choice for the current managerial vacancy would be 'the last thing the club needs', CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Current interim manager Frank Lampard has suffered four defeats in four games so far, failing to steady the ship until the end of the season. Now the club is under immense pressure to make the right appointment ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Chelsea manager news

Chelsea are getting closer to finding their right coach as their list shortens, according to The Telegraph. Former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique was believed to be among the leading candidates but now both he and Julian Nagelsmann are out of the race with Mauricio Pochettino looking to be a preferred candidate.

The former Bayern Munich manager, who was replaced by Chelsea's sacked Champions League-winner Thomas Tuchel in Bavaria, reportedly impressed during his interview but talks have broken down. Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is another manager who has also spoken to the club.

Napoli's Luciano Spalletti, who is currently leading the team to their first Scudetto since 1990, is another candidate being discussed, but Chelsea would have to wait until the end of the season to approach the 64-year-old Italian.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Whoever Chelsea appoint, in retrospect, will hear they were always the number one choice, in my opinion. Chelsea need to put a message out there going forward that they got their candidate and that candidate was unanimous, and is the person to turn things around.

"If they let slip, whether true or not, that they had a singular candidate like Nagelsmann, and then Nagelsmann went elsewhere, then again, from an optics point of view, it looks like the club have been unable to get the choice that they wanted. And that's the last thing Chelsea need at the moment.

"There has to be this clean slate where they get the manager they want: it's a big name, the right name, the right fit. Then they can draw a line under the season and move forwards in a more stable and unified way."

Who will Chelsea appoint?

Nagelsmann seemed the obvious choice and he fitted the criteria. Still only 35 years old, the German still has a long future as a top head coach ahead and his departure from Bayern Munich was something of a shock given his 71.4% win rate.

If they do end up appointing Pochettino it would have to be seen as a positive they will have someone who went close to winning both the Premier League and Champions League with Tottenham, and a manager who had the best relationship with Daniel Levy - something Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have struggled with.