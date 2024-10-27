Chelsea took on Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, coming away with a 2-1 victory thanks to a Cole Palmer second-half strike. The visitors almost secured a point, but their struggles in front of goal continued.

The visitors entered this fixture having gone 438 minutes without scoring a goal from open play, and not having won at Stamford Bridge since 2012.

Chelsea thought they had got off to a ferocious start after Palmer calmly slotted away his strike inside five minutes, but after a lengthy VAR check, the winger was deemed to have been leaning marginally offside - a big let-off for Newcastle.

But it wouldn't be long before the Three Lions star made his imprint on the game, receiving the ball with his back to play, and playing a wicked pass forward on the half-turn to Pedro Neto, cutting Newcastle in two. Showcasing his blistering pace, the Portuguese winger skipped over the sliding Fabian Schar, before cutting it back to Nicolas Jackson - alone in the box - to slot it home with ease. It was an electric counter-attacking move which saw the Senegalese striker record his 14th goal involvement of the season.

The Magpies looked to be in all sorts of disarray in the moments following the opener, with the pressure from the home side continuing to mount on them. But after withstanding that period without suffering any further damage, they would see a flurry of chances of their own, with their persistence paying off after a well-worked - albeit not the prettiest - piece of play resulted in an Alexander Isak tap-in.

There was briefly a moment where it looked as though VAR was going to have another say in this game, with uncertainty over whether the Swedish striker had held his line, but fortunately for the away side, the goal stood, meaning their goal drought spanning 470 minutes was finally over.

With honours even at half-time in West London, it was Eddie Howes' men that arguably went into the tunnel the happier side, having had just 41 percent possession and two fewer shots on target than the Blues.

Chelsea came out firing in the second half - much like they did in the first - though this time, they had the goal to match. Catching Newcastle in possession, Romeo Lavia fed the ball to Palmer, who fired home with no hesitation, just 75 seconds after kick-off.

Pedro Neto, who arguably had his best game of the season, was denied a goal with his header directed towards the post, which would have seen Chelsea have a commanding two-goal cushion.

Newcastle weren't short of chances by any means as they tried to find an equaliser for the second time in this contest, with arguably their best chance of the game coming when Isak rounded the keeper, though he took far too long to sort his feet out, and the chance dissipated in a flash.

Chelsea thought they had a chance to wrap the affair up, after late substitute Christopher Nkunku went down in the penalty box after a touch from Dan Burn, but a touch was all that it was, and referee Simon Hooper's on-field decision was overturned after VAR suggested a monitor review.

A last-ditch block from captain Reece James in the final stages of stoppage time ensured that the Magpies didn't leave West London with a point, as their poor run of form continues.

Chelsea vs Newcastle - Match Statistics Chelsea Statistics Newcastle 53 Possession (%) 47 17 Shots 11 7 Shots on Target 3 7 Corners 4 1 Saves 5 6 Yellow Cards 3

Match Highlights

Chelsea Player Ratings

GK - Robert Sanchez - 6/10

Had a fairly quiet outing, needing to make just the one save, though his distribution with his feet was poor.

RB - Malo Gusto - 6/10

Newcastle's goal was created down his side, but aside from that, he was fairly solid on both sides of the ball, always a willing runner in attack.

CB - Levi Colwill - 6/10

Arguably the slightly better of the two centre-halves today, making a multitude of clearances and finding success in both ground and aerial duels, though still looked shaky at moments.

CB - Wesley Fofana - 6/10

He became the first player in the league this season to reach six yellow cards, which will see him ruled out of the next contest while he serves a suspension.

LB - Reece James - 7/10

Got his first 90 minutes of the season, though he had a pretty quiet affair. Did make some vital blocks and interceptions to help his side seal all three points.

CM - Romeo Lavia - 7/10

Had a great outing, with his interception in the second half winning back possession for his side rewarding him with the assist for Palmer's game winner.

CM - Moises Caicedo - 7.10

Looked very calm and composed on the ball, looking to be progressive in attack, while he was also stout in his defensive responsibilities.

CM - Cole Palmer - 9/10

Palmer looks a natural in the No. 10 role behind Jackson. Popped up everywhere on the field, with his long ball over the top from just outside Chelsea's own penalty area pivotal in setting up the opening goal.

LW - Pedro Neto - 8/10

Had Palmer not got the goal, Pedro Neto would have been a top candidate for the game's Man of the Match. Faded away as the second half wore on.

ST - Nicolas Jackson - 7/10

Got his 14th goal contribution of the season by being in the right place at the right time. Felt like one of his easiest dispatches, though, with no defender in sight.

RW - Noni Madueke - 7/10

Seems undroppable at the moment, forcing Nick Pope to make two stops from his efforts, but just couldn't get on the scoresheet today.

Sub - Mykhailo Mudryk - 6/10

Had one chance after coming on, but his effort was saved by Pope.

Sub - Enzo Fernandez - 6/10

Despite playing just over 20 minutes, he had a key pass, though it didn't lead to any further goals.

Sub - Christopher Nkunku - 6/10

Had a chance at the end to all but seal the three points, trying to sit defenders down with his quick feet, but his shot was blocked. Thought he had won a penalty late, but the contact was marginal, if that.

Newcastle Player Ratings

GK - Nick Pope - 7/10

Coped well with a flurry of Chelsea pressure. An argument could be made over whether he could have done a little bit more to try and prevent Palmer from scoring immediately after halftime, though.

LB - Lewis Hall - 7/10

Played his part in getting forward, which rewarded him with an assist for Isak's equalising goal.

CB - Dan Burn - 4/10

Was at fault for Palmer's disallowed goal, but got away with it. Was nowhere to be seen when Jackson fired home the opening goal.

CB - Fabian Schar - 5/10

He just didn't have the pace to get across to Pedro Neto in time to cut out the play, with him being skipped over by the Portuguese winger in the build-up to Chelsea's opener.

RB - Tino Livramento - 6/10

The opening goal came down his side of the field as he was caught out of position tyring to get forward, but his battle for pace with Pedro Neto was a thrilling back-and-forth contest throughout.

CM - Joelinton - 6/10

Started the contest well but began to fade towards the end of the first period of play, though he did have a hand in the equaliser.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes - 6/10

Had a few bright spots with his forward passing, and had a penalty shout, though referee Simon Hooper was having none of it, allowing play to go on, and upon replay, he wasn't fouled inside the box anyway.

CM - Sandro Tonali - 6/10

Made a few good interceptions, and linked the play together fairly well, though didn't look commanding at all in the middle of the park.

LW - Harvey Barnes - 6/10

Fairly quiet outing for the Newcastle winger, particularly in the first half.

ST - Alexander Isak - 7/10

Was on hand to tap home his second goal of the 2024/25 season to bring his side back level going into half-time, but had no other real impact on the game aside from that.

RW - Miguel Almiron - 5/10

Wasteful in front of goal and lacked any real conviction.

Sub - Sean Longstaff - 4/10

His biggest contribution was receiving a yellow card for dissent when complaining about the penalty decision.

Sub - Joe Willock - 6/10

Tried to bring some energy to his trailing side, popping up on all areas of the field, but was unable to provide that spark that they desperately needed.

Sub - Jacob Murphy - 6/10

Made little impact in the half an hour he was on the field.

Sub - Lloyd Kelly - N/A

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Sub - William Osula - N/A

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Man of the Match

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Who else? Everything he has touched over the last two seasons has turned to gold... or goals.

The Ballon d'Or nominee's dazzling pass in the build-up to Chelsea's opener will long be talked about, while he also won possession back for his side a game-high six times.

But at the end of the day, it was his strike finding its way past Nick Pope which sealed all three points for Chelsea, which sees them move up to fourth in the table.