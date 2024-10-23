After going four league games without a win, Newcastle will be keen to get back to winning ways against Chelsea. However, the Magpies have only won twice in the league at Stamford Bridge in the last 40 years.
Papiss Cisse got a memorable double in 2012, but prior to that, their previous league win away to Chelsea, was in the 1986/87 season, when Peter Beardsley inspired the Geordies to a three-one win.
Newcastle have lost 12 times during their last 13 visits to Stamford Bridge since that win 12 years ago, with the only respite coming in when they got a one-one draw in 2023. Although inspired by Cole Palmer, Chelsea have proved themselves to be far from invincible this season.
Are Chelsea now serious Premier League title contenders?
Are Chelsea serious title contenders? Gary Neville has suggested that Chelsea are only two players away from once again being in the hunt for Premier League titles, following the Blues' narrow 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. What are your thoughts?
Result odds: Chelsea are favourites
Chelsea win 4/5 | Draw 31/10 | Newcastle win 29/10
Chelsea have seemingly overcome the backlash after parting company with Mauricio Pochettino, with many quietly predicting that new manager Enzo Maresca would fail miserably in west London. The new manager has, however, made Chelsea look, at times, like an outside bet to qualify for the Champions League.
There is still work to be done, having lost at Anfield and drawn with Nottingham Forest. Chelsea will want to get back on the front foot, as will Newcastle. After last year's Champions League, they don't have the additional European fixtures that Chelsea are faced with.
|
Chelsea vs Newcastle - Result Odds
|
Bet
|
Fractional
|
Decimal
|
American
|
Chelsea Win
|
4/5
|
1.80
|
-125
|
Draw
|
31/10
|
4.10
|
+310
|
Newcastle Win
|
29/10
|
3.90
|
+290
Score predictions: Bookmakers favour a narrow Chelsea win
Chelsea win 2-1 - 17/2 | Newcastle win 2-1 - 14/1 | Draw 1-1 - 8/1
Only Manchester City have beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this season. That said, both Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have come away there with morale-boosting one-one draws. The bookmakers offer odds of 8/1 for such a score. Anyone in for the Magpies to repeat their three-one away win of the 86/87 season can get odds of 28/1
|
Chelsea vs Newcastle - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds
|
Bet
|
Fractional
|
Decimal
|
American
|
Draw 1-1
|
8/1
|
9.00
|
+800
|
Chelsea win 2-1
|
17/2
|
9.50
|
+850
|
Chelsea win 2-0
|
11/1
|
12.00
|
+1100
|
Draw 2-2
|
12-1
|
13.00
|
+1200
|
Chelsea win 3-1
|
12-1
|
13.00
|
+1200
There has not been a nil-nil when the two sides have faced each other at Stamford Bridge since the 2008/09 season. Over the last five years, the game has been won by Chelsea by a margin of one goal on four occasions.
|
Chelsea vs Newcastle Goals Over/Under Odds
|
Bet
|
Fractional
|
Decimal
|
American
|
Under 2.5
|
7/4
|
2.75
|
+175
|
Over 2.5
|
4/9
|
1.44
|
-225
Goalscorer odds: Palmer and Nkunko among the favourites to score
Anytime Goalscorers: Palmer (Chelsea) - 13/10 | Nkunku (Chelsea) - 6/4
It will come as no surprise to see that Cole Palmer is the favourite to get on the scoresheet. Now seen as one of England's brightest lights, he will be looking to add to his tally of six Premier League goals this season.
Perhaps last season, Palmer's attacking colleague Nicolas Jackson was seen as too wasteful in front of goal, but he seems to have been working on that, with five league goals so far this season.
|
Chelsea Goalscorer Odds
|
Goalscorer
|
Anytime
|
First
|
Fractional
|
Decimal
|
American
|
Fractional
|
Decimal
|
American
|
Cole Palmer
|
13/10
|
2.30
|
+130
|
9/2
|
5.50
|
+450
|
Christopher Nkunku
|
6/4
|
2.50
|
+150
|
5/1
|
6.00
|
+500
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
13/8
|
2.63
|
+163
|
11/2
|
6.50
|
+550
|
Marc Guiu
|
2/1
|
3.00
|
+200
|
13/2
|
7.50
|
+650
|
Joao Felix
|
2/1
|
3.00
|
+200
|
13/2
|
7.50
|
+650
Newcastle's Swedish striker Alexander Isak is the lowest odds scorer for the away side with odds of 15/8. But once you compare the two tables you see other than the Swede, all the Chelsea players are considered shorter bets to score.
|
Newcastle Goalscorer Odds
|
Goalscorer
|
Anytime
|
First
|
Fractional
|
Decimal
|
American
|
Fractional
|
Decimal
|
American
|
Alexander Isak
|
15/8
|
2.88
|
+188
|
6/1
|
7.00
|
+600
|
Anthony Gordon
|
10/3
|
4.33
|
+333
|
10/1
|
11.00
|
+1000
|
William Osula
|
10/3
|
4.22
|
+333
|
10/1
|
11.00
|
+1000
|
Harvey Barnes
|
7/2
|
4.50
|
+350
|
11/1
|
12.00
|
+1100
|
Miguel Almiron
|
4/1
|
5.00
|
+400
|
12/1
|
13.00
|
+1200
Predictions and Best Bets
Cole Palmer to score anytime and Chelsea to win 2-1
Cole Palmer's stock continues to rise, yet unbelievably, there are gentle whispers questioning whether Eddie Howe has reached the end of the line at Newcastle. Removing him from his position would seem like an incredibly knee-jerk reaction.
Unfortunately for Newcastle, they do have a terrible record at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea will be wounded from their loss at Liverpool, not to mention their last home game, which ended in a draw with Nottingham Forest.
Best bets
- Chelsea to win 2-1 - 17/2
- Cole Palmer to score anytime - 13/10
- Alexander Isak to score first - 6/1
All odds via Bet365