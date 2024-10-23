After going four league games without a win, Newcastle will be keen to get back to winning ways against Chelsea. However, the Magpies have only won twice in the league at Stamford Bridge in the last 40 years.

Papiss Cisse got a memorable double in 2012, but prior to that, their previous league win away to Chelsea, was in the 1986/87 season, when Peter Beardsley inspired the Geordies to a three-one win.

Newcastle have lost 12 times during their last 13 visits to Stamford Bridge since that win 12 years ago, with the only respite coming in when they got a one-one draw in 2023. Although inspired by Cole Palmer, Chelsea have proved themselves to be far from invincible this season.

Result odds: Chelsea are favourites

Chelsea win 4/5 | Draw 31/10 | Newcastle win 29/10

Chelsea have seemingly overcome the backlash after parting company with Mauricio Pochettino, with many quietly predicting that new manager Enzo Maresca would fail miserably in west London. The new manager has, however, made Chelsea look, at times, like an outside bet to qualify for the Champions League.

There is still work to be done, having lost at Anfield and drawn with Nottingham Forest. Chelsea will want to get back on the front foot, as will Newcastle. After last year's Champions League, they don't have the additional European fixtures that Chelsea are faced with.

Chelsea vs Newcastle - Result Odds

Bet

Fractional

Decimal

American

Chelsea Win

4/5

1.80

-125

Draw

31/10

4.10

+310

Newcastle Win

29/10

3.90

+290

Score predictions: Bookmakers favour a narrow Chelsea win

Chelsea win 2-1 - 17/2 | Newcastle win 2-1 - 14/1 | Draw 1-1 - 8/1

Only Manchester City have beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this season. That said, both Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have come away there with morale-boosting one-one draws. The bookmakers offer odds of 8/1 for such a score. Anyone in for the Magpies to repeat their three-one away win of the 86/87 season can get odds of 28/1

Chelsea vs Newcastle - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds

Bet

Fractional

Decimal

American

Draw 1-1

8/1

9.00

+800

Chelsea win 2-1

17/2

9.50

+850

Chelsea win 2-0

11/1

12.00

+1100

Draw 2-2

12-1

13.00

+1200

Chelsea win 3-1

12-1

13.00

+1200

There has not been a nil-nil when the two sides have faced each other at Stamford Bridge since the 2008/09 season. Over the last five years, the game has been won by Chelsea by a margin of one goal on four occasions.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Goals Over/Under Odds

Bet

Fractional

Decimal

American

Under 2.5

7/4

2.75

+175

Over 2.5

4/9

1.44

-225

Goalscorer odds: Palmer and Nkunko among the favourites to score

Anytime Goalscorers: Palmer (Chelsea) - 13/10 | Nkunku (Chelsea) - 6/4

It will come as no surprise to see that Cole Palmer is the favourite to get on the scoresheet. Now seen as one of England's brightest lights, he will be looking to add to his tally of six Premier League goals this season.

Perhaps last season, Palmer's attacking colleague Nicolas Jackson was seen as too wasteful in front of goal, but he seems to have been working on that, with five league goals so far this season.

Chelsea Goalscorer Odds

Goalscorer

Anytime

First

Fractional

Decimal

American

Fractional

Decimal

American

Cole Palmer

13/10

2.30

+130

9/2

5.50

+450

Christopher Nkunku

6/4

2.50

+150

5/1

6.00

+500

Nicolas Jackson

13/8

2.63

+163

11/2

6.50

+550

Marc Guiu

2/1

3.00

+200

13/2

7.50

+650

Joao Felix

2/1

3.00

+200

13/2

7.50

+650

Newcastle's Swedish striker Alexander Isak is the lowest odds scorer for the away side with odds of 15/8. But once you compare the two tables you see other than the Swede, all the Chelsea players are considered shorter bets to score.

Newcastle Goalscorer Odds

Goalscorer

Anytime

First

Fractional

Decimal

American

Fractional

Decimal

American

Alexander Isak

15/8

2.88

+188

6/1

7.00

+600

Anthony Gordon

10/3

4.33

+333

10/1

11.00

+1000

William Osula

10/3

4.22

+333

10/1

11.00

+1000

Harvey Barnes

7/2

4.50

+350

11/1

12.00

+1100

Miguel Almiron

4/1

5.00

+400

12/1

13.00

+1200

Predictions and Best Bets

Cole Palmer to score anytime and Chelsea to win 2-1

Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer's stock continues to rise, yet unbelievably, there are gentle whispers questioning whether Eddie Howe has reached the end of the line at Newcastle. Removing him from his position would seem like an incredibly knee-jerk reaction.

Unfortunately for Newcastle, they do have a terrible record at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea will be wounded from their loss at Liverpool, not to mention their last home game, which ended in a draw with Nottingham Forest.

Best bets

  • Chelsea to win 2-1 - 17/2
  • Cole Palmer to score anytime - 13/10
  • Alexander Isak to score first - 6/1

