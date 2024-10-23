After going four league games without a win, Newcastle will be keen to get back to winning ways against Chelsea. However, the Magpies have only won twice in the league at Stamford Bridge in the last 40 years.

Papiss Cisse got a memorable double in 2012, but prior to that, their previous league win away to Chelsea, was in the 1986/87 season, when Peter Beardsley inspired the Geordies to a three-one win.

Newcastle have lost 12 times during their last 13 visits to Stamford Bridge since that win 12 years ago, with the only respite coming in when they got a one-one draw in 2023. Although inspired by Cole Palmer, Chelsea have proved themselves to be far from invincible this season.

Related Are Chelsea now serious Premier League title contenders? Are Chelsea serious title contenders? Gary Neville has suggested that Chelsea are only two players away from once again being in the hunt for Premier League titles, following the Blues' narrow 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. What are your thoughts?

Result odds: Chelsea are favourites

Chelsea win 4/5 | Draw 31/10 | Newcastle win 29/10

Chelsea have seemingly overcome the backlash after parting company with Mauricio Pochettino, with many quietly predicting that new manager Enzo Maresca would fail miserably in west London. The new manager has, however, made Chelsea look, at times, like an outside bet to qualify for the Champions League.

There is still work to be done, having lost at Anfield and drawn with Nottingham Forest. Chelsea will want to get back on the front foot, as will Newcastle. After last year's Champions League, they don't have the additional European fixtures that Chelsea are faced with.

Chelsea vs Newcastle - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Chelsea Win 4/5 1.80 -125 Draw 31/10 4.10 +310 Newcastle Win 29/10 3.90 +290

Score predictions: Bookmakers favour a narrow Chelsea win

Chelsea win 2-1 - 17/2 | Newcastle win 2-1 - 14/1 | Draw 1-1 - 8/1

Only Manchester City have beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this season. That said, both Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have come away there with morale-boosting one-one draws. The bookmakers offer odds of 8/1 for such a score. Anyone in for the Magpies to repeat their three-one away win of the 86/87 season can get odds of 28/1

Chelsea vs Newcastle - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 8/1 9.00 +800 Chelsea win 2-1 17/2 9.50 +850 Chelsea win 2-0 11/1 12.00 +1100 Draw 2-2 12-1 13.00 +1200 Chelsea win 3-1 12-1 13.00 +1200

There has not been a nil-nil when the two sides have faced each other at Stamford Bridge since the 2008/09 season. Over the last five years, the game has been won by Chelsea by a margin of one goal on four occasions.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Under 2.5 7/4 2.75 +175 Over 2.5 4/9 1.44 -225

Goalscorer odds: Palmer and Nkunko among the favourites to score

Anytime Goalscorers: Palmer (Chelsea) - 13/10 | Nkunku (Chelsea) - 6/4

It will come as no surprise to see that Cole Palmer is the favourite to get on the scoresheet. Now seen as one of England's brightest lights, he will be looking to add to his tally of six Premier League goals this season.

Perhaps last season, Palmer's attacking colleague Nicolas Jackson was seen as too wasteful in front of goal, but he seems to have been working on that, with five league goals so far this season.

Chelsea Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Cole Palmer 13/10 2.30 +130 9/2 5.50 +450 Christopher Nkunku 6/4 2.50 +150 5/1 6.00 +500 Nicolas Jackson 13/8 2.63 +163 11/2 6.50 +550 Marc Guiu 2/1 3.00 +200 13/2 7.50 +650 Joao Felix 2/1 3.00 +200 13/2 7.50 +650

Newcastle's Swedish striker Alexander Isak is the lowest odds scorer for the away side with odds of 15/8. But once you compare the two tables you see other than the Swede, all the Chelsea players are considered shorter bets to score.

Newcastle Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Alexander Isak 15/8 2.88 +188 6/1 7.00 +600 Anthony Gordon 10/3 4.33 +333 10/1 11.00 +1000 William Osula 10/3 4.22 +333 10/1 11.00 +1000 Harvey Barnes 7/2 4.50 +350 11/1 12.00 +1100 Miguel Almiron 4/1 5.00 +400 12/1 13.00 +1200

Predictions and Best Bets

Cole Palmer to score anytime and Chelsea to win 2-1

Cole Palmer's stock continues to rise, yet unbelievably, there are gentle whispers questioning whether Eddie Howe has reached the end of the line at Newcastle. Removing him from his position would seem like an incredibly knee-jerk reaction.

Unfortunately for Newcastle, they do have a terrible record at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea will be wounded from their loss at Liverpool, not to mention their last home game, which ended in a draw with Nottingham Forest.

Best bets

Chelsea to win 2-1 - 17/2

Cole Palmer to score anytime - 13/10

Alexander Isak to score first - 6/1

All odds via Bet365