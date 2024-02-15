Highlights Chelsea have reportedly made an an offer to poach Brighton & Hove Albion's head of recruitment, Sam Jewell, for a scouting role at Stamford Bridge.

This is not the first time the Blues have looked to Brighton for personnel, having previously hired Paul Winstanley from the Seagulls.

Chelsea are concerned about Manchester United potentially hiring the Seagulls' former technical director, Dan Ashworth, and want to secure Jewell before that happens.

Chelsea have made an approach for Brighton & Hove Albion head of recruitment, Sam Jewell, at Stamford Bridge, according to The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace.

Blues co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly is looking to appoint someone to undertake a global scouting role for the west London outfit and partner club Strasbourg.

Mauricio Pochettino has endured a troubled 2023/24 campaign in the dugout at Stamford Bridge but hopes that a recent turnaround in form can be the catalyst for a change in fortunes. Jewell has been in his current role at Brighton since November 2022, having been appointed permanently in February 2023.

Chelsea make offer to poach Jewell

It’s not the first time the Blues have turned to Brighton for reinforcements

According to Wallace, Chelsea have made an offer to acquire Jewell’s services from Brighton, which is the second time they have turned to the Seagulls for an upstairs hire. Jewell was appointed as Brighton’s head of recruitment on an interim basis after Paul Winstanley left for Stamford Bridge in 2022.

The 34-year-old was appointed permanently three months later. The report states that Chelsea are eager to appoint Jewell now, as they are concerned former Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth will bring him to Manchester United upon his potential appointment as the Red Devils’ new sporting director.

It’s understood that Jewell hasn’t made a final decision and that remaining at Brighton could be a possibility. The role offered by Chelsea is said to be a global scouting role that would see the Seagulls chief take charge of negotiations for both the Blues and Strasbourg.

Jewell has worked his way up the chain at Brighton, arriving at the Amex Stadium in May 2016 when he became recruitment head of the U21s. A promotion arrived in 2018 when he became the emerging talent scouting manager before becoming the club’s head of recruitment over the past 14 months.

Jewell has played a role in capturing key players such as Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister during his time on the south coast, deals which have turned over significant profit for the Seagulls. He has also built up a relationship with Winstanley over time and could be set to continue that relationship at Stamford Bridge. The appointment of Jewell would continue a trend of Chelsea looking to Brighton for their hires, whether on the playing, management or recruitment staff.

Key Chelsea appointments from Brighton Name Role Date Moises Caicedo Player August 2023 Robert Sanchez Player August 2023 Paul Winstanley Recruitment November 2022 Ben Roberts Goalkeeper coach September 2022 Graham Potter Manager September 2022 Kyle Macauley Recruitment September 2022 Marc Cucurella Recruitment August 2022

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

Including a clash against the reigning treble holders and a cup final

Whilst off-the-pitch stories often dominate the headlines at Chelsea, Pochettino hopes his side remains focused ahead of a crucial few weeks for the West London outfit. The Blues face the unenviable task of taking on reigning treble holders Manchester City on 17th February, hoping to build on their 4-4 draw with the champions in the reverse fixture in November.

Chelsea then make the short trip to Wembley to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, as the two Premier League giants go head-to-head for the first major domestic silverware of the 2023/24 season. A Chelsea triumph could ease the pressure on Pochettino, who is looking to turn the Blues back into a side competing for regular trophies.