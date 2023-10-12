Highlights Cole Palmer has the potential to be a better fit for Chelsea under Pochettino than Kai Havertz, but it's still too early to make a definitive judgment.

Chelsea have had a complete reshuffle in their squad over the last few years, and journalist Paul Brown has named one player who could potentially be a better fit than Kai Havertz, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Havertz had spells of success during his time at Stamford Bridge, despite not pulling up trees consistently.

It was a busy summer transfer window for Mauricio Pochettino and his recruitment team. Chelsea signed 12 players in the latest window, but they also allowed the likes of Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Christian Pulisic, among others, to depart.

The major rebuild in the squad was bound to make things difficult for Pochettino to deal with, and the early performances in the Premier League showed that they needed time to gel and develop together. As a result, journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino's job could become at risk back in early October, but he's managed to pick up some results since.

After a few poor performances in the opening weeks of the campaign, Pochettino insisted to Chelsea fans that he was still building something and that the results would come...

"We are building something and it is always up and down. We are unlucky because I think we deserved more against West Ham (a 3-1 defeat) and today (loss to Nottingham Forest) - but I have said before, it is only a matter of time. In the process when you are building a team, in an offensive situation in a game and in the intensity, you can make rash decisions and rush chances sometimes when you need to be more relaxed and more calm."

Cole Palmer, who signed for Chelsea for an initial fee of £40m from Manchester City, per ESPN, joined the club later in the transfer window. The young attacking midfielder has made an impact at Stamford Bridge since his move to the club, scoring once and two assists in six appearances for Chelsea, as per Transfermarkt.

Brown has suggested that it's too early to say Palmer has looked better in a Chelsea shirt than Havertz did, as the latter enjoyed plenty of success during his time at the club. The journalist adds, however, that he certainly has the potential to be a better fit under Pochettino. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Chelsea did have a lot of serious success with Havertz in the team, so I think it's a little early to say that Palmer is looking better than he is. He's got the potential to be a better fit. I think that's a better way to look at it. Havertz was a key part of what Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea did because he liked a centre forward who drops in and gets involved in play and helps with the build up and knits things together. This Chelsea is a little bit different."

Is Cole Palmer better than Havertz?

Palmer is still only 21 years old, so comparing him to an established player in Havertz who helped the Blues win the Champions League could be a little premature. There's no doubt the England youth international has plenty of talent and has the potential to surpass Havertz in the future, but he's only had a handful of appearances in the Premier League.

Cole Palmer vs Kai Havertz - Career Premier League Stats Player - Team 90s Goals per 90 Assists per 90 Key Passes Per 90 Goal-Creating Actions per 90 Cole Palmer - Manchester City and Chelsea 8.3 0.12 0.24 1.69 0.48 Kai Havertz - Arsenal and Chelsea 70.7 0.28 0.11 1.19 0.25 All statistics per FBref

Palmer has such little experience in senior football so far, so a few decent performances in a Chelsea shirt shouldn't be enough to judge him against established players. The west London club invested a lot of money in an unproven player, which could turn out to be a bargain in the future, but the jury is certainly still out.

What's next for the Blues?

Pochettino has started to get a tune out of his players, winning their last three games in all competitions. The Blues were fairly unlucky in some of their defeats in the Premier League this campaign, missing 17 big chances so far, per FotMob, with only Everton managing more.

Although both of Chelsea's last two wins in England's top flight were against lesser opposition, Pochettino's side had to get the points on the board. The real test will come after the international break, when London rivals Arsenal come to Stamford Bridge.