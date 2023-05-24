Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall's opportunities could be few and far between, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Multiple new signings could see Hall's game time limited over the next few years.

Chelsea news - Lewis Hall

Hall was given a rare start for Chelsea against Manchester City at the weekend, with Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell ruled out injured.

The 18-year-old's versatility has made him a huge asset for the academy teams over the years, having played in seven different positions during his short career, according to Transfermarkt.

Interim boss Frank Lampard recently spoke about Hall's bright future, after his impressive performance away to the champions.

He said: "In terms of quality on the ball, that’s really clear. In terms of quality, if you see him with the ball and the things he can do, he’s got the levels, he’s obviously got to add to that as he goes along."

As per Sofascore's rating system, Hall was Chelsea's man of the match against Man City with a rating of 7.6 - an impressive achievement for a player who is still so young, playing against one of the best teams in Europe.

What has Jones said about Lewis Hall?

Jones has suggested that opportunities for Hall could be few and far between at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Because of the high levels of achievement that are expected at Chelsea next season, opportunities are going to be few and far between. So, it'll be a tough decision.

"Big talks will be had with players like that over the summer, with Pochettino to decipher exactly how they're going to fit in and whether they're comfortable with just being a bit-part player or whether they would prefer to go out on loan."

What's next for Hall?

If Hall wants to continue his development and keep gaining experience in senior football, then a move away from the club could be his only way.

As per FBref, Hall has started just six Premier League games so far this season.

Although Hall is still only 18 years old and shouldn't be demanding starts every week with a club the size of Chelsea, there's no shame in dropping down a few leagues in order to develop and play regular football.

New signings seem likely after seeing how reckless Todd Boehly has been in the past, which could see Hall pushed even further down the pecking order.