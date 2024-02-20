Highlights Chelsea's 2023/24 season has been challenging, but signs of improvement are visible in recent performances from the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Co-owner Todd Boehly has invested heavily but the Blues are still stranded in mid-table in the Premier League, despite spending over £1bn in transfers.

Journalist Dean Jones has marvelled at Mauricio Pochettino's side's recent showing in a 1-1 draw at Manchester City, hailing it as their best performance of the season.

Chelsea put in their best all-round performance of the 2023/24 season in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester City on 17th February, as journalist Dean Jones marvels over the Stamford Bridge outfit’s showing at the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues have endured a difficult campaign under Mauricio Pochettino and have struggled to compete at the top end of the league table following a busy 2023 summer transfer window.

Co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly will have been hoping for more success after heavy investment in the Chelsea squad but will feel that a turnaround in results could be around the corner. Chelsea sit tenth in the Premier League table, having played 25 games this term, and remain in the latter stages of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Chelsea’s troubled 2023/24 season

It’s been a difficult two years at Chelsea for Boehly, who has seen the club go from challenging major trophies to lurking around the middle of the Premier League. The American businessman’s first season at the helm at Stamford Bridge saw him relieve Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter of their duties in west London, with interim head coach Frank Lampard unable to turn the tide.

Chelsea would finish 12th in the Premier League and trophyless, having been knocked out of the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Boehly turned to Pochettino ahead of the 2023/24 season, hoping to see the club challenge for Champions League qualification this term. However, after Boehly spent over £1bn on transfer fees in his two seasons, Chelsea are still stranded in mid-table.

But the co-owner will be enthused by a recent turnaround in performances. Chelsea responded to their 4-2 home defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers on 4th February with an FA Cup Fourth Round replay triumph at Villa Park before beating Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

On 17th February, the Blues put in an impressive performance to earn a 1-1 draw at reigning treble holders Manchester City after Raheem Sterling had given Pochettino’s side a first-half lead. A late Rodri equaliser meant the west London outfit had to settle for a point. Still, a solid all-round performance will have given the side confidence ahead of their Carabao Cup final showdown with Liverpool on 25th February.

Visible progress will offer the Chelsea hierarchy some relief after Jones told GIVEMESPORT (17th February) that some of the club’s long-contract stars were ‘a bit concerned’ about the project.

Mauricio Pochettino - Premier League record Matches 281 Wins 142 Draws 66 Losses 73 Goals For 487 Goals Against 313 Manager of the Month awards 4 Stats according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 20-02-24

Dean Jones - ‘I was stunned’ by Chelsea’s performance at Man City

Jones has been left “stunned” by Chelsea’s showing at Manchester City after the hosts had been heavy favourites to dispose of their west London counterparts. The journalist believes it was the side’s best all-round showing of the 2023/24 season. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I was stunned by Chelsea’s performance, to be honest. They played like their lives depended on it. There was a relentless work rate about them. They employed great tactics in approaching the game, unsettling City where they thought they could hurt them, and they defended better. There were a lot of elements to Chelsea's play that just haven't been seen for most games across the 2023/24 season. So, there are definite signs of improvement in that sense. It’s probably their best performance from an all-round perspective all season, even if it started to fall away towards the end.”

Chelsea transfer news, including rumours on Raheem Sterling’s future

Chelsea will be looking to put a quiet 2024 winter transfer window behind them as they switch their focus towards the summer market. Much of the Blues’ business could depend on their ability to secure European football at Stamford Bridge for the 2024/25 season.

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that some people behind the scenes at Chelsea would be prepared to see Sterling leave the club this summer. The 29-year-old, who signed for the Blues in 2022, has split opinion at Stamford Bridge, with some feeling his experience is worth persisting with, whilst others would be happy to see him moved on.

Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport (via TEAMtalk) reports that Chelsea are interested in acquiring the signature of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutchman is attracting suitors from across Europe, with Arsenal and Manchester United considering moves to bring him to the Premier League. Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal during the 2023 summer transfer market but are looking for another attacking option to push them up the Premier League table next season.