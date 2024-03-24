Highlights Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling "remains comitted" to the Stamford Bridge outfit, despite bearing the brunt of recent criticism.

Blues fans were frustrated with the forward after his penalty miss in their 4-2 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Leicester City.

Sterling could be the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League, despite displaying no inclination to make the switch to the Middle East.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling “remains committed” to the club, despite taking the brunt of the criticism at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, as journalist Ben Jacobs considers why he has become a figure of discontent.

The Blues have endured another tumultuous season under the co-ownership of Todd Boehly and are almost guaranteed to miss out on Champions League qualification for the second successive campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino has been unable to transform Chelsea’s fortunes in the way he and the fanbase had hoped despite reaching a Carabao Cup final and the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Sterling has had a mixed reception across his two seasons in west London.

Chelsea fans frustrated with Sterling after penalty miss

Following Chelsea’s 4-2 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Leicester City on 17th March, the topic of conversation should have been how Pochettino’s side had won a thrilling tie to secure their place in the next round at Wembley. However, the main fallout from the clash was the criticism aimed at Raheem Sterling following a limp display at Stamford Bridge.

The afternoon started well for Chelsea, who took an early lead through Marc Cucurella. Sterling’s day began to derail after he earned the opportunity to put the west London outfit two goals to the good after winning a penalty. However, the 29-year-old saw his effort saved. The £47.5m signing also spurned a one-on-one opportunity in the first half before blazing a free-kick high into the stands in the second period.

The former England international was eventually hooked in the latter stages of the game and was audibly booed off by some sections of the Chelsea fanbase. Further goals from Cole Palmer, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Noni Madueke ensured that Chelsea dispatched the Championship promotion contenders. However, the East Midlands outfit did threaten a comeback after levelling the scores at 2-2.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Sterling is ‘almost certain’ to leave Chelsea during the 2024 summer transfer window as he looks to get his career back on track. The ex Manchester City star has been dropped from Gareth Southgate’s England squad and may feel a change of scenery is required to force his way back into the reckoning. The forward could be the subject of an offer from the Saudi Pro League, though he has yet to show an inclination to make the switch to the Middle East.

Raheem Sterling - 2023/24 Premier League stats vs Chelsea squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.83 4th Goals 6 3rd Assists 3 =4th Shots per game 1.7 3rd Man of the Match awards 2 =1st Dribbles per game 1.6 1st Fouled per game 1.5 =1st Dispossessed per game 1.5 2nd

Ben Jacobs - The Chelsea fan base are ‘unhappy’ with ‘various things’ at Stamford Bridge

Jacobs insists that Sterling remains committed to Chelsea despite recent criticism following his missed penalty against Leicester. The journalist has noticed that the Blues faithful are frustrated with various aspects of the club and are now starting to make that known at games. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Sterling remains committed to Chelsea. The fan base is currently unhappy with various things at Chelsea, and they're starting to make that known at games. Sterling took the brunt of the criticism against Leicester because he missed a penalty, but also, I think, because he took the penalty. That's partly down to the fact that he won a penalty and partly down to the fact that Chelsea don't technically have a defined penalty taker. But Cole Palmer has been predominantly taking them and scoring them nearly automatically. “So, when Sterling picked up that ball and missed, there was always a danger of a backlash. Again, I don't think it's because he missed the penalty. I think it's because he took the penalty in the first place and then, unfortunately, missed when clean through and ballooned a free kick quite high and wide. When he went off, the fan base showed their discontent.”

Chelsea could look to ‘double’ Cole Palmer’s salary

Elsewhere at Chelsea, the Blues could offer Cole Palmer a new contract after the 21-year-old has established himself as one of the stars of Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Palmer has scored 14 goals and registered 12 assists in his first 34 outings for the west London outfit, putting him in contention to be the side’s Player of the Season.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Palmer will likely be handed a new contract at Chelsea should he make Gareth Southgate’s England squad for EURO 2024. There is no need to offer the reported £75,000 per-week earner a wage hike, but the two-time Champions League winners are eager to make the forward the ‘poster boy’ of the club. Our sources indicate that Palmer’s wages could be doubled following his rapid rise to success, though nothing imminent is currently in the works.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 22-03-24.