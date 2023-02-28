Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is expected to sign a new deal with the Blues.

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is expected to sign a new contract extension at Stamford Bridge, journalist Simon Phillips has told GiveMeSport.

The £290,000 per-week star's current deal with Graham Potter’s side is set to expire at the end of the season.

Chelsea contract news – N’Golo Kante

In an interesting development, Football Insider have reported that Liverpool are monitoring Kante’s contract talks at Stamford Bridge, with the Reds preparing for a midfield overhaul this summer.

This comes after transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that a breakthrough had been reached between Chelsea and Kante on a new deal, with just the length of the contract yet to be agreed on.

Phillips has already told GiveMeSport that he believes that securing the 31-year-old’s future for the next few years would come as a “huge boost” to the Blues as they look to keep some experience around their youthful-looking squad.

And the journalist has been told by sources that a deal is expected to “get done” as the experienced midfielder - who signed for Chelsea for a fee of £30m in the summer of 2016 - sets his sights on a return to action following hamstring surgery last year.

What has Phillips said about Chelsea and Kante?

Phillips told GiveMeSport: “It's been pushed to me for the last few weeks that this is still an optimistic one.

“It's one that sources expect it to get done and I feel like they are meeting in the middle now on the length of the contract, which I believe was the last hurdle to get over.

“The wages and the terms are pretty much done. It's all pretty much there, they just need to agree on the final bit which is the length of contract.

“Sources are pretty sure that this should go through now.”

Read more: Champions League 2022/23: Last 16 results, fixtures and more

What next for Chelsea and Kante?

Chelsea will be hoping that Liverpool’s aforementioned interest in Kante’s contract situation will not deter the two-time Premier League winner from extending his stay at Stamford Bridge in the coming years.

The 53-cap France international has only featured in two games this season and is yet to make an appearance under the management of Potter, having suffered a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s 2-2 home draw with Tottenham Hotspur back in August.

Throughout his Chelsea career, the Paris-born star has made 262 outings, hitting the back of the net 13 times whilst providing 15 assists, suggesting that his main assets are his off-the-ball work and defensive acumen.

The 5 foot 7 dynamo compares favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 2% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive carries (3.68), the top 7% for successful take-ons (1.49) and the top 9% for blocks per 90 minutes (1.72) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, It looks as though Chelsea will be hoping they can reach a compromise on Kante’s contract, in a bid to keep the experienced midfielder in west London for the foreseeable future.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here.