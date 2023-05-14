Chelsea’s first piece of business under Mauricio Pochettino should be tying N’Golo Kante down to a new contract at Stamford Bridge, journalist Paul Brown has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues star’s current £290,000 per-week deal expires this summer.

Chelsea contract news – N’Golo Kante

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Kante has suggested that he will sign a new contract at Chelsea and would like to be part of an “exciting project” at the club.

The midfielder has endured a torrid time with injury this campaign, having struggled for fitness after suffering a hamstring injury in the Blues’ second game of the Premier League season, which later required surgery.

But the 32-year-old is now expected to sign a deal that runs into the summer of 2025, securing his future at Stamford Bridge for the next two seasons at least.

When asked if he’d be willing to sign a new deal and stay at Chelsea, Kante told Sky Sports (via MailOnline): “For sure. It's an exciting project for the club.

“Unfortunately, this season hasn't been to Chelsea's standards. But everyone wants to go in this way, the way of success and winning titles.”

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kante is committed to remaining at Stamford Bridge beyond this season.

And Brown believes that Pochettino’s “dream signing” would be to extend the £30m star's contract on his arrival in west London.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Kante?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I think his dream signing would be to get N’Golo Kante signed up to a longer-term deal. Kante has missed a lot of games over the last few years but is still an outstanding player.

“I think Pochettino has always admired him and wants him at the club for as long as possible. So, I think that's the first deal Chelsea should be getting done.”

What next for Chelsea and Kante?

With Chelsea unable to secure European football at Stamford Bridge whilst having been knocked out of all cup competitions, interim head coach Frank Lampard will look to guide the Blues to the end of a torrid season without any more hiccups.

Meanwhile, Kante will hope for more opportunities in the Blues’ starting XI as he looks to build up his match sharpness ahead of pre-season.

The 53-cap France international has endured a tough campaign with injury but has come out the other end of his issues.

And the two-time Premier League winner can now look ahead to an exciting future with the Blues and Pochettino, starting this summer.