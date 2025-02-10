Chelsea don't believe Manchester City are going to budge on a deal for youngster Nico O'Reilly in the summer transfer window after the Blues showed an interest in January, sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT.

O'Reilly has been involved in the Man City first team at different points this season, partly down to injuries throughout the squad. The youngster started for Pep Guardiola's side against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup at the weekend and has made the odd appearance in various competitions throughout the campaign.

After making the decision to offload Cole Palmer, who was barely getting a look in at the Etihad Stadium, Man City might have second thoughts when considering selling another academy product. Palmer has developed into one of the most exciting prospects in the world, so City will have to be careful not to make the same mistake again.

Chelsea Believe Man City Won't Budge With O'Reilly

The Blues made an enquiry in January

Chelsea don't believe that Manchester City are going to change their stance on a deal for O'Reilly in the summer transfer window. Enzo Maresca's side made an enquiry in January, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, to see if a deal would be possible before the deadline.

Man City put a block on any deal and insist that he is very much admired internally at the Etihad Stadium. As mentioned, O'Reilly was involved for Guardiola's men in the FA Cup at the weekend and is regularly seen in first-team squads in various competitions.

Our sources have additionally indicated that he is one of the players who will be targeted by Man City for a new contract in the coming months. City are currently looking at the situation of some of their big-name stars.

The likes of John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne are facing key decisions, but midfielder Rodri has also been in mind for a potential new deal to underline his importance to Guardiola's side, even while he is currently injured.

