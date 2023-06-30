Chelsea will assess Nicolas Jackson’s impact in pre-season before they recruit another striker at Stamford Bridge, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino is set for a whirlwind summer of incomings and outings in his Blues squad.

Chelsea transfer news – Striker

According to Romano, Jackson has signed an eight-year deal at Chelsea, as Pochettino adds a focal point to the Blues’ front line ahead of August’s Premier League kick-off.

The Blues have secured a deal worth €37m (close to £32m) with Villarreal for the 22-year-old’s signature, slightly more than his £30m release clause to secure a better structure of payments with the La Liga outfit.

And the signing of Jackson comes on top of the addition of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku who arrives at the club for a fee of £52m, further bolstering Pochettino’s front line.

Chelsea’s transfer business could now focus on outgoings, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently telling GIVEMESPORT that “10 to 15” players could leave Stamford Bridge before the end of the summer window.

However, there could be further striker additions made by the west London outfit before the market’s conclusion.

And Romano claims that it’s important to see Jackson’s impact on the squad before more centre-forward arrivals are sought.

What has Romano said about Chelsea?

Asked if Chelsea could sign another striker on top of Jackson, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “We will see. I think it’s important to see what kind of impact Nicolas Jackson will have on the squad in pre-season.”

What strikers could Chelsea sign this summer?

According to reports in Italy, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who also piqued the attention of Manchester United.

Earlier this year, 90min claimed that the Blues had made the Nigeria international their top target for the summer transfer window, having just led the Naples outfit to their first Serie A title since 1990.

Meanwhile, L’Equipe has credited Chelsea with an interest in Lille striker Jonathan David, having bagged 26 goals last term.

And The Telegraph has reported that the Blues may consider swapping Romelu Lukaku for Dusan Vlahovic in a part-exchange deal with Italian giants Juventus this summer.

Therefore, it seems that Chelsea have got plenty of options on the table as they look to improve on last season’s disappointing 12th-place Premier League finish.

But Pochettino will be eager to assess the qualities of Jackson before choosing to spend more of his transfer budget on another centre-forward.