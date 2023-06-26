Chelsea are “very close” to completing the signing of Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson at Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino has already bolstered his attacking options this summer with the arrival of RB Leipzig’s Christian Nkunku as he looks ahead to his first season in charge of the Blues.

Chelsea transfer news – Nicolas Jackson

According to various reports, Jackson will join Chelsea in a deal worth close to £32m, with the west London outfit having fought off interest from Aston Villa and Everton.

As per Sky Sports, the Blues will pay slightly more than the Yellow Submarine striker’s £30m release clause as they look to benefit from a more favourable structure of payments.

The same publication recalls the centre-forward had come close to sealing a £21m move to Bournemouth in January before failing a medical, in what has been dubbed as a sliding doors moment for the attacker.

Sheth has also indicated to GIVEMESPORT that Jackson will be penning an eight-year deal at Stamford Bridge, in keeping with the long-term contracts they have tied their young signings to.

And the Sky Sports reporter has indicated that Jackson’s signing will be completed imminently.

What has Sheth said about Chelsea and Jackson?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT on Monday: “He completed his medical over the weekend. It's a deal worth around £30m. That was his release clause, but we think Chelsea will pay a little more than his release clause in exchange for more favourable structured payments. So, this deal is very, very close to getting done.”

Will Jackson be a good signing for Chelsea?

Having made his name in La Liga this season, Jackson will be excited at the prospect of leading the line for Chelsea as they look to recover from last season’s disappointing 12th placed finish.

The one-time Senegal international hit the back of the net 13 times and provided five assists in 38 appearances for Villarreal last term, bagging nine goals in the side’s final eight league fixtures.

Dubbed as “extraordinary” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 6 foot 1 star is capable of pushing the ball up the pitch, ranking in the top 10% of strikers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive carries per 90 minutes (2.76) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Chelsea will be delighted to get Jackson’s signature over the line as they look to improve on the paltry 38 goals they bagged in the Premier League last time out.