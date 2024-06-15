Highlights Chelsea have faith in Christopher Nkunku's goal-scoring potential and expect him to hit double figures in 2024/25.

The Blues are looking to sign a new striker this summer, with Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney among the names linked.

Nkunku is seen as a crucial player for Chelsea, with the club having no intention of letting him go this summer despite speculation.

After a torrid season ravaged by injuries, Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku will be hoping to kick on in his second campaign at Stamford Bridge and journalist Ben Jacobs, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that his Premier League employers hold a belief that he could hit double figures in 2024/25.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 308-game senior club career, Nkunku has scored 98 goals and recorded an extra 66 assists across stints for Chelsea, PSG and RB Leipzig.

Formerly of RB Leipzig, the Frenchman moved to west London and signed for the Blues last summer for a fee in the ballpark of £52 million with his contract tying him down until the summer of 2029. Since his arrival, however, the ten-cap Les Bleus ace has played just 14 times and notched a paltry three goals.

Chelsea Latest: Christopher Nkunku

No chance of a summer exit

Close

Such a lack of minutes under Nkunku’s belt has forced Chelsea, according to The Athletic, to look for a new striker in the impending summer transfer market and, of course, the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Evan Ferguson are on their shortlist.

The goalscoring burden has, instead, been on the shoulders of Nicolas Jackson, who joined the club in the same summer as Nkunku, and Cole Palmer, who has shone with his creative exploits and innate goalscoring ability, since his arrival from Manchester City.

Related Chelsea Add Former Striker to Summer Shortlist Chelsea are in the market for a striker after missing out on Benjamin Sesko, and they could turn to one of their former players.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there is ‘no chance’ that, despite the links to the Saudi Pro League, Chelsea will let Nkunku move onto pastures new this summer, with him considered to be a ‘crucial player’ for the capital club.

Jacobs: Chelsea Have ‘Belief’ in Nkunku

Palmer and Jackson could also have big parts to play in 2024/25

Close

On the state of play at Chelsea regarding a new striker, Jacobs insisted that they could ‘lean a little bit younger’ thanks to the options Maresca and Co already have at their disposal. Chelsea have faith in the likes of Jackson, Nkunku and Cole Palmer to step up to the plate and bag ten goals each.

“Chelsea have got faith in Nicolas Jackson, which might mean that they do lean a little bit younger, because they feel like there's a lot of players that will chip in. You've also got Christopher Nkunku, who can play as a false nine in that central position. “And the belief within Chelsea is that because of his unfortunate injuries and his lack of game time last season, this coming season is going to see a fit Nkunku get into double figures. If Palmer gets into double figures and Jackson gets into double figures, then suddenly you can buy younger.”

No Intention in Selling Levi Colwill

Liverpool interested in defender

Close

For Maresca, Liverpool’s potential attempts to test his side’s resolve for defender Levi Colwill are going to not be worth it, given the Blues are looking to dismiss any offers for the sought-after 21-year-old. For reference: the former Brighton & Hove Albion talent, a once-capped Englishman, is deemed as strictly ‘not for sale’.

Jacobs, writing in his latest GMS column, has suggested the Southampton-born defender is planning to have face-to-face discussions with the Italian tactician as soon as possible with him hoping to become one of Chelsea’s starting centre-backs next term.

Colwill, T. Silva, Disasi - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Colwill T. Silva Disasi Minutes 1,800 2,528 2,581 Goals/Assists 1/1 3/1 2/0 Pass success rate (%) 83.4 94.9 90.6 Aerials won per game 1.9 1.7 2.4 Tackles per game 2.1 0.9 1.1 Interceptions per game 1.1 0.8 0.6 Overall rating 6.82 6.77 6.58

Tosin Aradabioyo, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana will all be expecting game time at Stamford Bridge across pre-season and 2024/25, but given that Maresca has so many options at his disposal, not all will be regulars at the club. Any potential deal for Colwill, however, is out of reach.