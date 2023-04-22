Chelsea have been continuing to say there is 'no clear favourite' for the vacant managerial position, CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

Jacobs has since tweeted on Saturday that with the shortlist now down to three, it is clear that former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has impressed club officials.

As per Sky Sports, Chelsea have held 'initial talks' with Pochettino over the possibility of him taking over in west London. At the time he was said to be one of 'five candidates' involved in the hiring process.

The report states that Chelsea hold admiration for the Argentinian and asked about his 'availability' last year after sacking Thomas Tuchel; however, it is said that the 51-year-old will 'assess his options' before deciding on where his future lies in the summer.

The Guardian had also signalled that former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann was also a serious contender to become the next Chelsea manager after he impressed the Blues' sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley in discussions, but Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Friday that the German was also no longer in contention.

Luis Enrique and Ruben Amorim are also now believed to be further down the list at Stamford Bridge, with doubts now emerging over the former due to a series of demands he made during contact between him and the club two weeks ago.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Chelsea's manager search?

CBS Sports journalist Jacobs has heard that there is no obvious front-runner to assume the managerial role at Stamford Bridge.

Jacobs told GMS: "Club sources are clear that there is no clear favourite at this point. I suppose the last thing to say is you would expect the club to say that because there's an optics element to this, which is really important. Chelsea can't, after everything they've gone through, intimate through whatever form that they desperately want one leading name and they're the clear front-runner and they're the only name they want because then if they don't get that name, through whatever circumstance, whoever else comes in, would then be known to be the second choice and it opens the club up to more scrutiny, especially if things don't go according to plan."

What issues does a new manager need to address at Chelsea?

Chelsea have a bloated playing squad that will need to be trimmed in the summer and any prospective new boss would need to identify his core base of players to keep around at Stamford Bridge while would also need to draw up a list of those that don't figure in their plans.

Strengthening areas such as the striking position will also take priority, given that the Blues have lacked any real focal point in attack all season. Inter Milan loanee Romelu Lukaku could potentially fill that role upon his return from the San Siro; however, he is just one of many players with a question mark over their future in west London heading into 2023/24.

Of course, Chelsea also have a crop of young talent that will need to be nurtured carefully, which represents another pressing issue that will need to be handled appropriately by any manager coming into office.

All in all, there is a lot of groundwork ahead for the Blues that will have to be done to ensure they avoid a repeat of their forgettable showing in 2022/23. The Chelsea hierarchy must ensure they identify the right man to put them back on the canvas moving forward.