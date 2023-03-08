Chelsea have no intention of selling Ben Chilwell this summer, journalist Simon Phillips has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The left-back has been linked with a move to Manchester City, but Phillips says he's a player who manager Graham Potter really likes.

Chelsea transfer news — Ben Chilwell

Phillips recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chilwell is "definitely" on City's radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

With Joao Cancelo's long-term future at the Etihad currently up in the air, Pep Guardiola could very well find himself in the market for a new left-back before the start of the 2023/24 season.

Chilwell has been linked to City in the past, with Sky Sports reporting back in 2020 that the Citizens were keen on the 26-year-old when he was still at Leicester City.

In the end, though, Chilwell went on to join Chelsea, a move he will not regret after winning the Champions League in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

What has Simon Phillips said about Ben Chilwell's Chelsea future?

As things stand, Phillips says Chelsea's plan is to keep hold of Chilwell.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Right now, he's their first-choice left-back. He's keeping [Marc] Cucurella out of the team and Graham Potter obviously likes him. He's just come back from injury, so I do expect him to grow back into that role and get even better as well.

"Situation's can always change but, right now, Chelsea don't have any intention of selling Ben Chilwell."

Should Ben Chilwell be Chelsea's first-choice left-back?

At this moment in time, he has to be, with Cucurella having really struggled since arriving from Brighton last summer.

"With all due respect to a man that I don’t know, the player is not good enough for Chelsea. It’s as simple as that," former Blues defender Frank Leboeuf said on ESPN last month. "It’s crazy that they signed him for £60m or £70m."

It's still early days; Thomas Tuchel's signing has time to turn things around, with his performance against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday perhaps being the start of his comeback. But Chilwell, who cost Chelsea £50m, according to Sky Sports, is the more logical option right now.

In general, the England international is a very good defender. As per WhoScored, he made 1.5 interceptions per game in the west London club's successful 2020/21 Champions League campaign, the second-highest average in his squad.

He can also be a threat going forward, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the Premier League during his debut season at Stamford Bridge (via Transfermarkt).

All in all, Chilwell is a player who should be starting at Chelsea right now and one they would be wise to keep hold of.