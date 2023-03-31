Chelsea have "no intention" of listening to offers for Levi Colwill this summer, journalist Simon Phillips has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The central defender is currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion and has been linked with a permanent move to the Seagulls and other clubs in the Premier League, but Phillips says the Blues plan to keep hold of him.

Chelsea transfer news — Levi Colwill

According to 90min, Brighton will try and buy Colwill if Chelsea give any indication that he's available for transfer.

As well as the south coast club, the same outlet claims that Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in the 20-year-old.

It remains to be seen how much money Chelsea would demand for Colwill if they did decide to put him on the market, but one report from the Evening Standard last August suggested that the Blues valued the English youngster at around £20m at the time.

Brighton and Chelsea have done a lot of business recently, so the Seagulls will be hoping that that can give them an advantage should the stance of their Premier League rivals change.

What has Simon Phillips said about Levi Colwill and Chelsea?

According to Phillips, there's no desire on Chelsea's part to sell Colwill in the next transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Chelsea want Colwill to be part of the squad in the summer. They want him to come back in; they have no intention of listening to any offers from Brighton or any other club who would want to sign him.

"Brighton definitely would want to sign him if given the chance but, right now, Colwill is focused on this season alone. He wants to finish strongly; he wants to keep performing and keep developing."

Who could Levi Colwill be competing with at Chelsea next season?

If Colwill does return to Chelsea, which looks likely, he faces a lot of competition to get into Graham Potter's side.

At present, the former Brighton boss has Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Benoît Badiashile, César Azpilicueta, and Trevoh Chalobah to call upon. Quite clearly, central defence isn't an area of the pitch where the west London club are lacking options.

That being said, Potter has been using a back three lately, while Silva, now 38 years of age, is unlikely to play every game next season. It means Colwill could get opportunities at Stamford Bridge in the 2023/24 campaign.