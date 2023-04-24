Chelsea don't have any contract talks planned with Mateo Kovačić, journalist Simon Phillips has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder's existing deal at Stamford Bridge expires next year, but it appears that there are no discussions over a renewal currently taking place or scheduled.

Chelsea transfer news — Mateo Kovačić

With Kovačić's contract running down, the 28-year-old is being heavily linked with a move away from Frank Lampard's side this summer.

According to Croatian outlet TV N1 Zagreb, Kovačić's representatives were recently in London to hold discussions with Manchester City over a potential switch to the Etihad.

City are not the only Premier League club who are thought to be interested in the former Real Madrid man, though, with 90min reporting that their rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are also keen on the player.

Chelsea signed Kovačić back in 2019 for £40m after a successful loan spell in west London, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Simon Phillips said about Mateo Kovačić's contract situation at Chelsea?

Phillips understands that there are no talks between Kovačić and Chelsea over a new deal currently taking place or scheduled.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Mateo Kovačić, obviously he's got a contract until 2024, but I'm told there's no decision made on that yet and there are no talks planned or happening. So that will be an interesting one to see what happens in the next couple of weeks."

Who could replace Mateo Kovačić at Chelsea?

Kovačić is a really talented player. If that weren't the case, then the likes of City and United wouldn't be interested in his signature.

When it comes to carrying the ball, the Croatia international is easily one of the best midfielders in the world.

"Kovacic was outstanding," former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT last month after Chelsea's win against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. "When he plays in that midfield, there’s a big difference — running with the ball and releasing players at the right time."

For whatever reason, though, it doesn't look like the Blues are desperate to keep hold of him and could be open to a departure this summer. It means they may need to bring in a new midfielder in the next transfer window, with Southampton's Roméo Lavia one name they appear to be looking at.

In fact, according to Football Insider, the 19-year-old is actually at the top of Chelsea's shortlist.

Despite still being a teenager, he's been an important player for Southampton this season, making 29 appearances for them in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt. Excelling in the Premier League now and with a bright future ahead of him, you can see why Chelsea would target Lavia.