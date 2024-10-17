For once, the conversation around Chelsea is not solely focused on their spending needs for the next transfer window. At their Cobham training base, the mood matches the high expectations set by head coach Enzo Maresca.

Since his arrival, Maresca has shut out external distractions and any concerns about job security, instead fostering a unity and identity within the team that has been lacking in recent seasons. It’s undeniable that Chelsea will still invest in 2025 as their squad remains a work in progress. However, there’s a renewed sense of optimism as the players seem to have fully embraced Maresca’s methods, even when competition for a spot in the starting line-up is fierce.

Madueke a Surprise Performer for Chelsea

Exit talk has driven the England international

One of Maresca’s biggest challenges lies in managing Chelsea’s attacking options, as the club boasts nine forwards who believe they can make an impact in the first team. Yet, so far, there has been little sign of conflict and the squad management has gone well. According to sources, Noni Madueke has been the surprise performer so far and epitomises the character Maresca wants to see in his players.

While his talent has never been in question, his newfound consistency and dedication have turned him into a key figure for Maresca. Despite the arrivals of Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix, and the return of Christopher Nkunku from injury, Madueke has established himself as one of the most dependable players in the squad.

So far this season, he’s logged 576 minutes on the pitch, outplaying the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Neto, Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk, Felix, Sancho, and Marc Guiu. From a forward perspective, only Cole Palmer has seen more time on the field, albeit in a slightly different role.

Noni Madueke 2024/2025 Stats vs Chelsea squad Statistic Madueke Squad Rank Minutes 480 9th Goals 4 =2nd MOTM 2 =1st Shots per game 3.7 1st Dribbles per game 1.5 2nd Key passes per game 1 =4th Overall rating 7.56 2nd

Earlier this summer, there were doubts about Madueke’s future at Stamford Bridge, with talk of a potential move to Newcastle United. However, the winger has since started six of Chelsea’s seven Premier League games and is expected to feature in the starting lineup again when they face West Ham this weekend. Madueke has already scored four Premier League goals this season, matching Jackson’s tally and trailing only Palmer by two.

Insiders suggest that the possibility of leaving Chelsea in the summer has driven Madueke to a higher level of professionalism and determination. Maresca has been impressed with Madueke’s commitment to learning his tactical system, and he has trusted him to execute game plans over more high-profile players. Recently called up to the England squad, Madueke will be looking to maintain his club form to stay in Thomas Tuchel’s plans as the new head coach of the Three Lions.

They will monitor Gilchrist's progress

In other news, we have reported on GMS how Reece James remains fully committed to Chelsea as he works on his return to full fitness. Sources highlight that communication between James, Chelsea’s medical staff, and the coaching team has been key in managing his recovery and aiming to get him back to his best.

The club is also exploring options to strengthen their squad, with a versatile defender for the right-back position high on their priority list. Yet Chelsea have a potential solution already out on loan. Alfie Gilchrist, currently with Sheffield United, has made a significant impact, contributing to a defence that has conceded only three goals in nine games.

The plan is to monitor Gilchrist’s progress throughout the season before making any decisions about his future. His performances have certainly caught the eye, and while Sheffield United may be interested in a permanent deal, much will depend on his development and Chelsea’s assessment.

Gilchrist’s versatility at right-back is an asset, even though that might not be viewed as his long-term role. For now, his loan spell is providing the ideal platform for his growth, and he’s making the most of it.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 17/10/2024