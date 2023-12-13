Highlights Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is struggling to show signs of progress from his side during the 2023/24 season.

The Blues spent over £430m on players during the 2023 summer transfer window, but find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could look to sell the likes of Conor Gallagher to raise funds to bolster other areas of the squad.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is struggling to show any signs of his team progressing during the 2023/24 season, as journalist Paul Brown reviews his time in the dugout at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues head coach was appointed during the summer of 2023 after the club finished in the bottom half of the Premier League table for the first time in over 25 years during the 2022/23 campaign.

Chelsea have not taken advantage of a lighter workload, failing to secure European football in west London this term. However, Pochettino will have seen signs that his time could eventually click into gear but needs a response in the second half of the season after a below-par start to the campaign.

Chelsea’s start to the 2023/24 season

Having finished 12th during the 2022/23 campaign, Pochettino has been under pressure to get the Blues back to competing for regular trophies and European football upon his appointment in the summer. Co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly has once again not been afraid to splash the cash, spending a reported £430.6m during the 2023 summer transfer window. The Blues have made several high-profile expensive signings and broke the British transfer record with the acquisition of Brighton & Hove Albion and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo in a deal worth £115m.

Chelsea’s reckless spending has been highlighted by the excessive fees they have splashed out on players who aren’t getting regular game time at Stamford Bridge. During the most recent market, Chelsea spent £58m on signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton and AS Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi for close to £39m, both of whom have failed to inspire in west London thus far.

Before Pochettino’s side host Sheffield United on 16th December, the club sit 12th in the Premier League table, 14 points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification berth for the 2024/25 season. Positive showings in a 4-4 draw with City and a 3-2 home victory over Brighton demonstrate that there is talent and potential in the Argentine’s squad, but performances such as their 2-0 defeat at Everton and home loss to Brentford by the same scoreline suggest that work is still there to be done.

Brown has previously suggested to GIVEMESPORT (5th December) that Chelsea are ‘lacking maturity’, with Pochettino currently managing a vastly young and inexperienced side.

Mauricio Pochettino - Premier League record (12-12-23) Matches 272 Wins 137 Draws 65 Losses 70 Goals For 471 Goals Against 298 Manager of the Month awards 4 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

Paul Brown on Chelsea

Brown believes that Chelsea have a squad full of players with potential who they have mainly overspent for and indicates that another manager might not fare any better than Pochettino. However, the journalist also suggests no evidence of progress at Stamford Bridge. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“Chelsea have players who have great potential that they've mostly overspent for. But when you put so much potential into a team, it's difficult to expect it to win every week because it takes a while to build that and for those players to prove that they're more than just potential and can do it now. “I'm not sure another manager would do much better than Pochettino. But I do think that everyone needs to see signs of improvement because you would expect by now for the manager to be getting it right and proving that progress is being made, and I don't think you can see progress being made at Chelsea at the moment.”

Chelsea transfer news, including the futures of Conor Gallagher and Axel Disasi

The 2024 winter transfer window is now just over two weeks away, and there’s no doubt Boehly will be considering bolstering Pochettino’s squad to bring European football back to Stamford Bridge. However, Chelsea could be forced to sell some of their current crop of talent to fund new signings in 2024.

According to the MailOnline, the Blues are prepared to listen to offers for midfielder Conor Gallagher to raise funds to strengthen other areas of the squad. The England international has 18 months remaining on his contract, and a failure to sign an extension in the coming weeks could lead to his sale next month.

Gallagher hasn’t been offered a new deal, and there is reportedly little sign of fresh terms. The same report claims Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney are among their primary targets to bolster their striker department.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk reports that Pochettino is prepared to sell seven players from his current Blues squad, including Axel Disasi and Marc Cucurella. Chelsea will have to begin to sell some of their prized assets in the coming windows to carry on buying players to avoid falling foul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.