Chelsea do not have concrete interest in Southampton defender Tino Livramento, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively informed GIVEMESPORT.

Reports have emerged claiming that the Blues are looking into re-signing their former player despite already having options in the right-back position.

Chelsea transfer news — Tino Livramento

According to the MailOnline, Chelsea have held talks with Southampton about bringing Livramento back to Stamford Bridge.

In terms of how much he could cost, the same outlet claims that the 20-year-old, who the west London club sold back in 2021, is valued at around £38m by his current employers.

Elsewhere, a report from The Athletic states that Chelsea have a £50m buy-back clause but would only need to pay the above fee for Livramento because of a sell-on clause that they also inserted in the deal that saw him move to St Mary's.

With Mauricio Pochettino already having Reece James and Malo Gusto at his disposal, though, the English youngster may not fancy a return to Stamford Bridge.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Tino Livramento and Chelsea?

Romano says Chelsea are not focusing on re-signing Livramento and are more than content with their current full-back options.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said: "I'm hearing that, at the moment, there is nothing concrete. Honestly, nothing concrete, at least for the moment. Let's see later in the window but, as of now, they're very happy with the full-backs they have and also Malo Gusto has joined the club, so the situation is quiet."

Why would Chelsea be interested in re-signing Tino Livramento?

Livramento is a modern-day full-back, capable of going forward and providing another attacking outlet for his side.

As per WhoScored, he made 1.1 dribbles per game during the 2021/22 season, which was the joint-second highest average in Southampton's squad.

"Do you know what? He reminds me a little bit of Gareth [Bale] when he came through as a full-back," Livramento's former Southampton team-mate Theo Walcott told talkSPORT.

"That's a big statement, of course, to compare him to someone like that, but [I] just feel like his presence and the way he drives and the pace and the power."

A serious injury has halted Livramento's progress, but his talent is there for everyone to see and the idea of a big club like Chelsea looking at an attacking full-back such as the England U21 international is simply not far-fetched.

Should Chelsea re-sign Tino Livramento this summer?

Even if Livramento is a good fit for Pochettino's side, you have to question if they actually need him.

When he is fit, James is Chelsea's first-choice right-back, while the Premier League outfit recently signed Gusto from Lyon. There just does not seem to be room for the Southampton man at Stamford Bridge at the moment.

And from his perspective, because of the above, there is a good chance that he does not even want to return to his former club. After being out injured for so long, Livramento is going to want to play football and not sit on the bench.

Perhaps it is something Chelsea could revisit in the future. But for now, they should not be prioritising signing Livramento or any other right-back for that matter.