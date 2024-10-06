Chelsea return to Premier League action this weekend as they look to continue their fine start to life under Enzo Maresca when they host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. The Blues dominated in the Conference League in midweek with a 4-2 win over Gent despite making wholesale changes to the team that thrashed Brighton 4-2 last weekend, while Forest will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Fulham last time out.

Cole Palmer was once again the star of the show in Chelsea's last Premier League clash, scoring four first-half goals to put the Seagulls to the sword. Nuno Espirito Santo's side on the other hand were beaten thanks to a Raul Jimenez penalty, which ended their unbeaten run to the season. Both teams will want to see victory in the final game before the international break, and here is how GIVEMESPORT expect them both to line up.

Chelsea Team News

Reece James still injured

Maresca had to deal with several injury issues after coming into the club in the summer, but those situations have largely cleared up now and the Italian has a near full squad to choose from. Captain Reece James remains sidelined for the foreseeable future while youngster Omari Kellyman has a hamstring injury too. Carney Chukwuemeka missed the midweek European game through illness, but he isn't in the first-team plans of Maresca anyway and is unlikely to feature even if he recovers.

Christopher Nkunku is pushing to start as the central striker ahead of Nicolas Jackson after netting his seventh goal of the season, while Pedro Neto will be hoping to displace Noni Madueke on the wing after his own goal.

Chelsea Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Reece James Hamstring November 2024 Omari Kellyman Hamstring November 2024 Carney Chukwuemeka Illness October 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Maresca revealed the latest on the health of his squad.

"Carney was in the squad [for Gent] but didn’t feel well during the night. He was ill, this is why he wasn’t in the squad. "There is no update on the rest, everyone else is available [for Forest]. The only one who isn’t is Reece James, who is still out. The rest are available."

Chelsea Predicted XI

Cole Palmer to continue shining

Chelsea Predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Nkunku.

Chelsea Predicted Substitutes: Jorgensen (GK), Disasi (DEF) Badiashile (DEF), Veiga (DEF), Lavia (MID), Dewsbury-Hall (MID), Neto (FWD), Jackson (FWD), Felix (FWD).

The Chelsea team currently selects itself depending on the competition the team are playing in, however Nkunku's form will certainly give Maresca a headache up front and he may look to reward him for his recent goals.

Malo Gusto is available to return after a spell out injured too and should offer a natural option at right-back, which could see Tosin and Disasi have to make peace with a place on the bench.

Nottingham Forest Team News

Gibbs-White returns

Forest will welcome back captain Morgan Gibbs-White to the squad after he served a one-game ban for his red card against Brighton, but Espirito Santo will be without important midfield duo Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare.

The Brazilian broke his leg on the opening day of the season and is unlikely to return this year, while Sangare has a hamstring injury and is expected to miss the next few months. Aside from that the Reds are strong, with Willy Boly also fit and available after a recent knock.

Nottingham Forest Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Danilo Leg/Ankle January 2025 Ibrahim Sangare Hamstring December 2024

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, the manager shared an update on his squad and admitted he was delighted to have Gibbs-White available to him once more.

"Danilo is out, and Ibrahim Sangaré is also out. That is enough. "It's very important to have [Gibbs-White] back; he's a very special player for us. [With] his talent, the team relies on him to produce things. It's good to have him back, and I'm happy for him to have been called up [to England] again."

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Awoniyi to drop out

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Moreno; Ward-Prowse, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Substitutes: Carlos Miguel (GK), Boly (DEF), Williams (DEF), Morato (DEF), Yates (MID), Dominguez (MID), Sosa (FWD), Jota Silva (FWD), Awoniyi (FWD).

With the skipper back in the team, Taiwo Awoniyi is likely to find himself back on the bench after struggling last week. Chris Wood should continue to lead the line, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga on the wings.

James Ward-Prowse and Elliott Anderson have formed a good partnership in midfield which should continue, while defence is unlikely to be changed despite defeat last time out.