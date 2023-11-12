Highlights Chelsea is making changes to their medical department to address recurring injuries, which have affected players in the past.

Christopher Nkunku has yet to play for Chelsea this season due to a knee injury picked up in pre-season.

Other Chelsea players, such as Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Trevoh Chalobah, have also been sidelined with injuries.

Chelsea are now attempting to 'fix' their medical department after long-standing systemic issues, with journalist Ben Jacobs hinting it could be one of the main reasons behind the delayed return to the side of attacker Christopher Nkunku.

The French international joined Chelsea amid plenty of fanfare in the summer transfer window, but he has so far spent the entire season on the injury list, following a knock he picked up during pre-season. It's caused plenty of frustration for Mauricio Pochettino, but recurring injuries are an issue the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is determined to fix during his spell as Chelsea manager.

Chelsea still without Nkunku as medical revamp continues

It's been a mixed start to life as Chelsea manager for Pochettino, who made the controversial move to west London earlier this year. A fan favourite of the Tottenham faithful, Pochettino's decision to cross into enemy territory did anger some Spurs fans, but he does appear to be a good fit for Chelsea going forward.

Of course, Pochettino was able to guide Chelsea to a win against his old side last week, with the Blues winning in rather bizarre circumstances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Playing against nine men for the majority of the contest, the two-time European champions eventually ran out 4-1 winners.

Despite scoring a hat-trick in that match, much was made about the performance of summer signing Nicolas Jackson, who joined the club from Villarreal for £32 million in June. The Senegal international has netted five goals already for his new employers, but there are concerns that he can at times be wasteful in front of goal.

That might not have been as big of an issue had fellow summer signing Nkunku not gone down in pre-season. Arriving from RB Leipzig for £52 million himself, Nkunku suffered a knee injury back in August which has kept him out of action ever since.

There had been hope he'd have returned by now, but such has been the severity of the issue, he's yet to feature at all for Chelsea this season. And it's suggested that's because of a new approach being adopted by the Chelsea medical staff.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

When speaking about the latest behind-the-scenes advancement for Chelsea, journalist Ben Jacobs admitted Pochettino has insisted on a new approach ever since he arrived at Stamford Bridge. That's because recurring injuries have plagued members of the Chelsea squad in the past, with the Argentine coach wanting to make sure players get their recoveries correct:

“Everyone at Chelsea, on the medical side, and within Pochettino’s camp, are very firm on these things. If the medical staff say no, it doesn't matter what the player says or does or posts, a no from the medical staff means no. “Because Chelsea's big thing at the moment strategically is to try and fix why they keep getting a recurrent series of injuries. And one theory is because they have in the past maybe brought some players back too early. So they need to learn from that. And that's why we will only see Nkunku on a football field when he's 100% fit.”

There had been a heart-in-mouth moment for Chelsea fans earlier this week, when Reece James wasn't named in the England squad for the upcoming internationals. It had many fearing the worst, thinking the right-back had picked up another injury, but it was later made clear that he wasn't involved as he had opted out himself.

It could well put James' spot in the squad for Euro 2024 at risk, but it's certainly to the benefit of Chelsea, as the academy product has been in and out of the treatment room already this season. And in truth, that's been the case for a number of Chelsea regulars, with six first-team stars missing through injury.

Romeo Lavia is another one of the new arrivals whose early Chelsea career has been blighted by fitness problems, with the Belgian international currently nursing an ankle injury. It's suspected - along with left-back Ben Chilwell - that early December is the target recovery date.

Elsewhere, a knee problem is currently stopping Carney Chukwuemeka from being involved in Chelsea matches, with the former Aston Villa star having not featured since scoring against West Ham United in the second game of the season. Whereas, it was revealed last month that defender Trevoh Chalobah had suffered a setback in his rehabilitation and would be forced to wait longer for his first appearance of the season.