Chelsea are ‘definitely interested’ in Crystal Palace’s gifted Michael Olise, with Paul Brown telling GIVEMESPORT that the London-born star could become a ‘really top performer’.

However, the respected journalist claimed that Olise will only hit the heights he is destined to should he move to a club with a nurturing environment.

Chelsea transfer news – Michael Olise

Olise’s £35m release clause in his contract means those in line to scoop the 21-year-old up can do for a low fee, at least in the modern market.

Granted, he is still far from the finished article, but the glimpses he has shown under both Roy Hodgson and Patrick Vieira is just the tip of the iceberg of what lies ahead.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to report that both Chelsea and Manchester City are in the conversation to sign Palace’s gem, but the pair are waiting patiently for some clarity following his injury he picked up in June.

Per the Evening Standard, the young star is now expected to miss the start of the 2023/24 campaign after suffering a torn hamstring during France’s Under-21s Euro campaign.

This injury, in itself, may prevent any deal with a potential suitor from materialising.

Clubs will be hesitant to fork out £35m for a player that is firstly unable to partake in pre-season, but who will also miss the first stage of the forthcoming season.

Despite not contributing to many goals, the intangible aspects of his game came on leaps and bounds – especially under veteran coach Hodgson - last season, hence the growing interest in his signature.

What did Paul Brown say about Chelsea and Michael Olise?

On the promising youngster, Brown suggested the west London club are interested off the back of an impressive season in 2022/23.

The journalist stated that at such a tender age, Olise will be still on the hunt for trophies at the international level and could become a ‘really top performer’ under the optimal guidance.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Chelsea are definitely interested in Michael Olise, and I can see why. His statistics improved massively at Palace last season and I think he’s become much more productive. Obviously, he’s chasing more international honours as well. I think there’s a really good player there, who, with the right kind of nurturing could become a really top performer.”

What next for Chelsea?

Moises Caicedo is next on the shopping list for Chelsea. Well, at least that’s what one would assume.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that their approach for the Ecuadorian midfielder is ‘at risk’ of annoying Caicedo’s current club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea joined Arsenal, during the January market, to show an interest in the sought after midfielder. However, both London-based outfits had bids, worth in the region of £60m, rejected, per 90min.

Now with Declan Rice the freshest face at the Emirates, it has left the door open for Todd Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino to finally get a deal sealed.

However, it has not been as plain sailing as the west Londoners would have first hoped as Sky Sports report that their £70m bid for the 21-year-old has been snubbed despite the £10m increase.

Chelsea have been relatively active in the transfer market so far but will hope to snare Caicedo before the window slams shut, seeing as N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have all moved on to pastures new.