Highlights Chelsea's billion pound project is failing and they are facing criticism for blowing up a winning team and replacing it with inexperienced players.

One 19-year-old is causing excitement behind the scenes at the club's Cobham training HQ though.

Chelsea is now looking to sign players with both Premier League experience and a sense of grit, and they are targeting players who can make an immediate impact on the season.

Chelsea's billion pound project continues to head in the wrong direction but with their summer business now behind them, the next phase of the build will come into focus.

For many this overhaul really has been difficult to comprehend. Blowing up a Champions League winning team to replace it with an inexperienced crop of New Gen talents was brave - to say the least.

And when you are 14th in the table after six matches, the worst start to a season in 45 years, it’s no surprise that critics are starting to sharpen their knives.

The problem is no-one knows exactly who to blame most right now. The owners are being targeted to the extent that Behdad Eghbali was forced to run from angry fans at the weekend. Boss Mauricio Pochettino is coming under question for the first time, currently listed as joint third favourite to be the next Premier League boss to leave his post. The players are obviously in the spotlight too - Raheem Sterling, whom journalist Paul Brown told GMS should have the finger pointed at him, and Nicolas Jackson’s finishing are just one of the major issues in their team performances this term.

An underlying problem though is the lack of experience and leadership Chelsea have in the ranks. Their captain is currently Conor Gallagher, a player that was available for transfer in the summer, and their only true figure of seniority is Thiago Silva at the back - but he is now 39 years old.

There could be an argument that Chelsea should be moving beyond a player like this and that he should not be a regular in the team. But his guidance is pretty much essential and there has been some surprise that he is not wearing the armband.

This is something Chelsea aim to start finding a fix for. Even with their extended injury list right now, the lack of other leading figures is going to continue to be a problem.

Their strategy of signing players with an age ceiling of 25 is now ditched and in turn Chelsea will look for players not only with Premier League pedigree but also a sense of grit that some at the club always feared is truly lacking.

The departures of players like Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta have left a hole in the squad make-up. These were important figures in the dressing room, in the history of the team, in the identity.

There is nothing that can be done about that now except try to target players that fans can connect with but that also make an immediate impact on the season.

Anyone that joins in January, and it is not expected to be too many, is to have a level of career history behind them that makes their push into the team less of a risk.

Ivan Toney is part of that. He’s 27, he’s got a good record of scoring in the Premier League, and he’s got the potential to really hit his peak in the next three years. They are favourites to land him at this stage but it could be that Chelsea also look to sign another midfielder with a level of experience the current squad does not hold.

Talking of the midfield, one of Chelsea more pressing issues for the coming weeks and months is to optimise the use of Lesley Ugochukwu.

His move from Rennes on a seven-year deal for £23.2m flew under the radar but his defensive midfield traits have actually been one of the few impressive things to come from this season so far. Staff at Cobham HQ think he’s a bit of a gem and there’s excitement that while all the talk has been of the vast sums thrown around, he might actually prove to be a bot of a bargain.

The absence of Romeo Lavia through injury is a frustration for Chelsea but Ugochukwu deserves an opportunity right now and sources believe this run of games versus Brighton, Fulham and Burnley will give him an opportunity to show he should be in the centre of the park alongside Moises Caicedo.

Similarly, Armando Broja has to make the most of this moment. Nicolas Jackson will be suspended against Fulham and by all accounts he is extremely determined to hit the ground running as he now returns from injury.

Chelsea are wary of setting expectations too high for a player that has been long-sidelined on the back of an ACL injury but goals are short in supply and if he was to find the net in that match it would give Nicolas Jackson serious competition for his place in the line-up when available again.