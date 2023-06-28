Chelsea are expected to launch an official bid for Moises Caicedo in the coming weeks, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Caicedo has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and Sheth is tipping Todd Boehly and Co. to pull their finger out on a move soon.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

In the midst of a summer rebuild, it appears Nicolas Jackson will become the latest new arrival to walk through the Stamford Bridge door, having agreed on a £30 million move from Villarreal (Sky Sports).

He follows Christopher Nkunku, who joined the club from RB Leipzig for a cool £52 million (Sky Sports), taking Chelsea's summer spending to close to £100 million already.

Of course, the Blues have been recuperating cash themselves, with £25 million heading straight into their bank account from Mateo Kovacic's transfer to Manchester City, while a further £65 million fee has been agreed with Arsenal for Kai Havertz.

But if reports are to be believed, the two-time European champions could be about to launch their latest move for a fresh-faced talent, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Caicedo now linked.

That's according to The Telegraph, who claim Chelsea are currently the front-runners to land the 'destroyer' Caicedo, despite outside interest, namely from Manchester United.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Caicedo to Chelsea?

When speaking about the proposed move, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted Chelsea were likely to submit an offer in due course.

On the 21-year-old midfielder, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "In midfield we've mentioned it before, but there is a long-standing interest in Caicedo. We expect them to formally approach Brighton once all of these potential departures go through and then Chelsea know what kind of budget they've got to spend on someone like Caicedo.”

How much is Caicedo likely to cost Chelsea?

As Sheth alludes to, this interest from Chelsea is long-standing, with the six-time English champions having courted the South American gem before.

Back in January the capital club submitted a £55 million bid for Caicedo's services, which was quickly laughed off by the Brighton hierarchy.

Instead, it's reported by The Athletic that Brighton will be looking for a fee in the region of £100 million, whereas The Telegraph are reporting a fee of £70 million will be needed to sign him.

What's more, Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that Chelsea will begin talks with Brighton for Caicedo in the coming weeks.

The Sussex-based outfit feel as if they're in a strong position, as Caicedo still has four years left to run on his contract, meaning Brighton can afford to play hardball with Chelsea and any other suitors.