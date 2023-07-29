Chelsea could walk away from a deal to sign Moises Caicedo because of one key reason, Journalist Ben Jacobs suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Caicedo has been top of Chelsea's summer transfer wishlist, but the Blues might be forced to look at alternative targets in due course.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

For most of the summer, Caicedo pulling on a Chelsea shirt has felt like something of a formality, but as the season edges closer, it appears the Blues' chances of signing the midfielder could be dwindling.

It hasn't been for the lack of effort on Chelsea's side, with a number of offers having been sent Brighton & Hove Albion's way.

The latest was an £80 million proposal, which was immediately rejected by the Brighton board, despite Caicedo's desire to leave the club this summer.

Caicedo was subject to offers during the winter transfer window, when Arsenal saw a £60 million bid turned away by the Sussex-based club.

But throughout the sagas, both in January and this summer, Brighton have remained steadfast in their belief that Caicedo is not for sale, unless an astronomical offer comes their way.

It was reported earlier this month that Brighton would only entertain a bid in the region of £100 million for Caicedo - something the west Londoners are unlikely to entertain.

As a result, there is a growing feeling that Chelsea could turn their back on the South American gem to look at alternative targets instead.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Chelsea?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs admitted Chelsea's patience with Brighton was waning, given the Seagulls' hefty demands.

On the current state of play, Jacobs said: “Chelsea are sticking to their guns. They believe that Caicedo should be sold for £80 million or less and at the moment, their offers have been less than £80 million.

"From Brighton’s point of view, the feeling is they're holding out for something closer to £100 million, although they've never explicitly quoted that number to Chelsea.

"So it's a bit of a game at the moment because obviously, Brighton are in no rush to sell Caicedo, but the player is in a rush to leave and Chelsea have got a little bit impatient.”

What's next for Chelsea this summer?

One man they could decide to turn attention to instead of Caicedo is Southampton's Romeo Lavia, who Chelsea have been linked with in the past.

Before he'd even completed a full month of senior football with the Saints last season, Chelsea submitted an audacious £50 million deadline day bid.

A product of the Manchester City academy, Lavia joined Southampton for £10.5 million last year, but following the club's relegation to the Championship, he's expected to make an immediate return to the Premier League this summer.

It's reported in The Daily Mail that Chelsea remain keen on a move for the young Belgian, despite Liverpool seemingly leading the way for his signature right now.

The report suggests Chelsea could spring a move for Lavia, should they decide Caicedo isn't worth the requested fee, with Southampton said to be after a much cheaper £50 million fee.